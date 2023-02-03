Deepak Goyal, a representative of the Aam Aadmi Party’s youth wing, was arrested by the Khanna police in the Punjabi city of Ludhiana while in possession of 6 pistols, 22 live rounds along with 2 cars.

ਖੰਨਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਦੀ ਤਸਕਰੀ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲੇ ਮੋਡਿਊਲ ਦਾ ਪਰਦਾਫਾਸ਼। 03 ਦੋਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਕੋਲੋਂ ਇਕ ਗਲਾਕ ਪਿਸਤੌਲ, ਇਕ 32 ਬੋਰ ਪਿਸਤੌਲ ਅਤੇ 315 ਬੋਰ ਦੇ ਚਾਰ ਹਥਿਆਰਾਂ ਸਮੇਤ ਕੁੱਲ 6 ਹਥਿਆਰ ਬਰਾਮਦ ਕੀਤੇ ਗਏ ਹਨ। pic.twitter.com/nmiGIVsy4H — Khanna Police (@KhannaPolice) February 1, 2023

Police said that after acting on a tip, they had blocked down Malaudh GT Road on Republic Day. A white vehicle stopped there and was subsequently searched. They arrested Akashdeep Singh of the Malerkotla district after finding an illegal Austria-made Glock pistol, an imported and high-tech weapon that is typically used by the state police legally. During questioning, he revealed that he used to obtain guns from his accomplice on the orders of Parminder Singh, a native of Saharan Majra (Malaudh), who was arrested immediately.

According to the police, Singh revealed information during questioning regarding the local sarpanch who was then arrested in connection with the case. He disclosed Deepak Goyal’s name as the owner of illegal weapons.

He was apprehended after the Khanna Police’s Crime Investigating Agency (CIA) unit conducted a raid on his home and found five .32 bore pistols from his house.

According to local sources, Deepak acquired these weapons prior to the state elections last year. They continued by saying that the accused was at odds with a pradhan (leader) from Khanna and acquired guns both as a means of self-defence and as a result of this animosity.

According to AAP sources, Deepak and his father Sanjeev Goyal joined the party as workers prior to the state elections in the presence of Manwinder Singh Giaspura, an MLA from Payal, and Jarnail Singh, the AAP’s co-incharge of Punjab affairs. They further mentioned that the family, who owns seed and rice shelling businesses, had previously supported Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) before switching to AAP.

While five pistols were found with Goyal, one sophisticated Glock pistol was found from Akashdeep Singh. Police said a thorough investigation is needed to determine how the said pistol reached him. Police believe that weapons may also be imported from outside the country. The issue is given serious consideration.

Worker made grave allegations against the MLA

Deepak Goyal is allegedly involved in the distribution of illegal weapons. Manvinder Gyaspura, AAP legislator for Halka, has ties to illegal firearms. On Wednesday, Pamma, a local Aam Aadmi Party activist, levelled serious accusations against Gyaspura. Pamma claimed that three days before he was attacked, the criminals were loitering outside of his home with a speaker mounted on a vehicle.

Pamma, who is close to the arrested MLA, claimed that Gyaspura is connected to all of the people in police custody. They wanted to murder him. In this regard, he has also filed a complaint with the Khanna police. The accusation has been forwarded to DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Payal, by SSP (Senior Superintended of Police) Khanna, Damya Harish Kumar Omprakash.

Deepak Garg joined AAP in 2022

He was admitted to the party by MLA Gyaspura in Minister Jarnail Singh’s presence. The image of him joining the AAP alongside MLA Gyaspura has also gone viral. Halka Payal, the leader of the AAP, is vehemently opposed to MLA Gyaspura.

The gangster Sukhpreet Budda is closely acquainted with both Akashdeep and Pindri. In order to avoid being arrested by the authorities, they both kept Budda’s friends with them. In the police stations in Malaud and Malerkotla, numerous cases involving Akashdeep have been filed. The police remained silent when asked about Deepak Goyal’s political affiliations.

His PA answered the phone when MLA Gyaspura was contacted to get his perspective on the situation. The MLA, he claimed, had gone to meet a minister in Delhi. He stated, that he would speak with the MLA and present his side. Once the number was dialed after some time, the PA had already turned off the mobile.