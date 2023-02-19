Days after Left-wing activist and Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have reportedly decided to host a wedding reception for the couple. It is notable that Fahad Ahmed has been an alumnus of AMU.

Fazal Hasan, former student union president of AMU has said that a ‘Dawat’ reception is being planned for the newly married couple adding that over 50-100 people are expected to attend the function.

“We are planning a ‘Dawat’ reception on the AMU campus for Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmed. Around 50-100 people are expected. It is their personal life; the least we can do is give our blessings. The University will not be closed for anyone,” Hasan said.

pic.twitter.com/mjFjzxpY7e — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2023

Several media reports claim that a ‘Walima’ or reception party will be organized on the AMU campus, following which Swara and Fahad will be invited to AMU for a party celebrating their marriage.

Fazal Hasan said that a final decision over conducting the reception will be taken after a collective discussion as some people are against their marriage as it is done under the Special Marriage Act.

“Some people are protesting, everyone has a different perception. They have married under Special Marriage Act. This campus is for everyone. We will collectively discuss whether to conduct the reception,” Hasan added.

— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2023

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Swara Bhasker announced the news of her marriage from her Twitter handle. Swara informed her followers that their wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Notably, Fahad Ahmad is the State President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party’s Youth Wing. He was General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences before joining the Samajwadi Party in July 2022. The 31-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

Slamming a section of Indian Muslims celebrating Swara and Fahad’s marriage a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi claimed that Swara Bhasker’s marriage with Fahad Ahmed is ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara has not converted to Islam and those celebrating their marriage are ‘infected with the disease of liberalism’.