Sunday, February 19, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAligarh Muslim University students to host a 'dawat' for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Aligarh Muslim University students to host a ‘dawat’ for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed amid protests because of marriage under Special Marriage Act

Swara Bhasker married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed under the Special Marriage Act earlier this year.

OpIndia Staff
swara bhasker
Swara Bhaskar married Fahad Ahmed. Image Source: News D
6

Days after Left-wing activist and Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students have reportedly decided to host a wedding reception for the couple. It is notable that Fahad Ahmed has been an alumnus of AMU.  

Fazal Hasan, former student union president of AMU has said that a ‘Dawat’ reception is being planned for the newly married couple adding that over 50-100 people are expected to attend the function. 

“We are planning a ‘Dawat’ reception on the AMU campus for Swara Bhaskar & Fahad Ahmed. Around 50-100 people are expected. It is their personal life; the least we can do is give our blessings. The University will not be closed for anyone,” Hasan said.

Several media reports claim that a ‘Walima’ or reception party will be organized on the AMU campus, following which Swara and Fahad will be invited to AMU for a party celebrating their marriage. 

Fazal Hasan said that a final decision over conducting the reception will be taken after a collective discussion as some people are against their marriage as it is done under the Special Marriage Act. 

“Some people are protesting, everyone has a different perception. They have married under Special Marriage Act. This campus is for everyone. We will collectively discuss whether to conduct the reception,” Hasan added.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023, Swara Bhasker announced the news of her marriage from her Twitter handle. Swara informed her followers that their wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the Special Marriage Act.

Notably, Fahad Ahmad is the State President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party’s Youth Wing. He was General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences before joining the Samajwadi Party in July 2022. The 31-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

Slamming a section of Indian Muslims celebrating Swara and Fahad’s marriage a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi claimed that Swara Bhasker’s marriage with Fahad Ahmed is ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara has not converted to Islam and those celebrating their marriage are ‘infected with the disease of liberalism’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsswara bhasker, swara bhaskar marriage, swra bhaskar husband, swara bhaskar nikah
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

George Soros a Holocaust survivor or ‘Nazi collaborator’? Listen to what he said about identifying Jews for Nazis in his own words

OpIndia Staff -
George Soros, a Jew himself, downplayed his involvement in Nazi persecution of Jews by claiming he was a teen and that someone would have done things anyway even if he refused to participate.
News Reports

Gujarat man ends up marrying ‘lady don’ from Assam whom he met via matrimonial site, read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Despite claiming she came from a poor family, Rita used expensive makeup and shopped for expensive shoes and clothes. She also demanded non vegetarian food and beer while having married into a vegetarian household.

Javed Akhtar is in Lahore for Faiz Festival, Indians ask him to stay in Pakistan, but Pakistanis too don’t want him

Jahannami Aurat, Shirk: Islamists attack Sara Ali Khan for extending wishes on Maha Shivratri

36 loudspeakers on mosque where stone pelting on Hindus took place in Palamu’s Panki, Muslims rename Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk as ‘Masjid Chowk’

George Soros, who expects a ‘democratic revival’ in India, was good friends with Indira Gandhi’s relative Fori Nehru

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
620,321FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com