On Thursday, February 16, Bollywood entertainer and Left-wing activist Swara Bhasker announced that she has got married to Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad. Wishes started pouring in from her followers and well-wishers. However, a Chicago-based Islamic scholar Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi denounced the marriage of Swara and Fahad as ‘Islamically invalid’ since Swara Bhasker is a ‘polytheistic woman’.

He also backed his claim with a verse from the Quran. It is notable that Swara and Fahad’s wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the special marriage act. Mufti Yasir also slammed liberal Muslims for interpreting Quran as per the convenience of their theology.

A tweet by Mufti Yasir read, “If #SwaraBhasker is not Muslim and her “supposed” husband is Muslim, this marriage is not Islamically valid. Allah says, do not to marry polytheistic women until they believe. 2:221. If she accepts Islam only for the sake of marriage, it is not accepted by Allah.

This tweet, however, did not go well with liberals like RJ Sayema who called out the Mufti over his tweet. Sayema shared a screen grab of the Mufti’s tweet and wrote “Buzz off!”

Mufti Yasir was, however, quick to respond and say that Sayema is ‘infected with the disease of Liberalism’ he also said that Sayema despite saying ‘buzz off’ to Quran will still be associated with Islam merely due to her name.

“Just spotted an infected with liberalism disease. She said, buzz off, to the Quran. Yet, she will be associated with Islam because of her name,” Mufti Yasir Nadeem tweeted.

The argument did not end here as Sayema asked Mufti Yasir if he is judged appointed by Allah and also advised him to give his opinion only when asked.

“And who are you? Someone designated by Allah to judge others? We are answerable to Allah and only to Allah. To each his own. Till someone asks for your opinion, keep to yourself. And be a good Muslim,” Sayema tweeted.

Responding to Sayema’s tweet, Mufti Yasir said that he is the person most hated by the liberals and he exposes the misinterpretation of Islam by people like Sayema.

“I’m a person who liberals like you hate the most. I am a person who frequently exposes the false interpretation of Islam by likes of you. I am a person who will speak up when RJ’s start interpreting Islam. You keep yourself to entertainment business and leave Islam for experts,” Mufti tweeted.

Mufti Yasir in response to a tweet by a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Mr Reaction Wala’ who wrote that “we live in India, not an Islamic country, so Kindly preach this in Saudi Arabia”, Mufti Yasir said that “Islam is not only for Saudi Arabia and that living in India does not mean that one does not practice Islam.”

In a separate tweet, Mufti Yasir Nadeem Al Wajidi slammed the Muslims celebrating Swara Bhasker’s marriage with a Muslim man, saying that they have ‘germs of liberalism’ and that they must be disinfected.

“Those who are celebrating the marriage of #swarabhaskar (who is, according to my knowledge, not Muslim) with a man with a Muslim name have germs of liberalism. Disinfection is must. Legally they are free to do whatever they want. As Muslims, there is nothing to be happy about,” Mufti tweeted.