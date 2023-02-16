Left-wing activist and Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed. Swara Bhasker announced the news on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from her Twitter handle. Swara informed her followers that their wedding was filed with the court on 6th January 2023 under the special marriage act.

Swara Bhasker tweeted, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Ahmed. It’s chaotic, but it’s yours!”

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

In response, Fahad Ahmed tweeted, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love.”

I never knew chaos can be so beautiful ❤️



Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara 😘😘 https://t.co/ivKVsZrMyx — Fahad Ahmad (@FahadZirarAhmad) February 16, 2023

In a recent tweet posted on 2nd February 2023, Swara Bhasker nudged Fahad to get married when she wrote, “Happy Birthday Fahad Mian! May the brother’s confidence remain intact. Be happy, be prosperous. You are getting older, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!”

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे 🙂 @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! 🤣🤣🤓🤓💛💛

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

Fahad Ahmad is the State President of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the Samajwadi Party’s Youth Wing. He was General Secretary of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences before joining the Samajwadi Party in July 2022. The 31-year-old holds a bachelor’s degree from Aligarh Muslim University.

Swara Bhasker was earlier in a relationship with novelist Himanshu Sharma. Swara and Himanshu Sharma met during the shooting of the film “Raanjhanaa.” They broke up in 2019, after being together for five years. Swara Bhasker was most recently seen in “Jahan Chaar Yaar,” which was released a year ago. She will soon be seen in the murder mystery thriller Mimansa.

Swara Bhaskar is known for her controversial stands and ill-informed remarks over various socio-political issues. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Swara Bhasker remarked that ‘speaking up’ for people and values has cost her severely in her career and that she sometimes struggles even to pay her EMIs on time. This interview followed Swara’s participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi.