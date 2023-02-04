'Allah-Hu-Akhbar' slogans raised again at AMU, students stage protest, extend support to BBC documentary

On Friday, the students of Aligarh Muslim University staged a protest against the suspension of students who had raised dangerous Islamic supremacist slogans on the occasion of Republic day within the campus. The protesting students also raised Islamic slogans like ‘Nara-e-Takbeer Allah-hu-Akhbar’ during the demonstration and demanded the revocation of the suspension order issued against the AMU students on January 26.

According to the reports, the students are said to have staged the protest after the Friday Namaz. They submitted a written memorandum to the proctor of AMU and demanded that all the suspended students be reinstated with immediate effect. The memorandum also praised and justified the controversial BBC documentary which has been banned by the Centre.

The memorandum potentially exposed the proctor of AMU’s claims. He had earlier said that the posters of the BBC documentary on the campus were put up by outsiders and not AMU students. It was reported yesterday that several posters with QR codes were pasted on the walls of the AMU campus. The QR codes would allow the students to watch the banned BBC documentary on their mobile phones on scanning.

Reports mention that the AMU proctor taking cognizance of the incident issued orders for the removal of the posters and stated that the posters were put up by outsiders and that no AMU student was involved in this. However, on Friday, the AMU students themselves submitted the memorandum in which they happened to praise and justify the BBC documentary.

The protesting students on Friday demanded AMU student and NCC cadet Wahiduj Jama be reinstated after he was suspended for raising Islamic slogans on the occasion of Republic day.

It was reported earlier that the AMU had suspended a student for shouting “Allah hu Akbar” slogans on Republic Day. The incident of some NCC cadets raising slogans during Republic Day celebrations had come to light on Thursday. The video of people shouting the slogan at the program had gone viral on social media. The management of AMU then had acted upon it by suspending NCC cadet Wahiduj Jama, the student involved in the matter.

The protesting students alleged that religious slogans supporting other religions were also raised on the campus but the action was taken only against Jama who raised the slogan of ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’. “No action has been taken on the other students. The suspension of the student on whom action has been taken should be revoked,” said students who took out a march demonstrating from Jama Masjid to Baba Syed Gate.