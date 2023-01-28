Saturday, January 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAligarh Muslim University suspends student for raising "Allah hu Akbar" slogans on Republic Day,...
News Reports
Updated:

Aligarh Muslim University suspends student for raising “Allah hu Akbar” slogans on Republic Day, investigation team formed for further probe

The student was taking part in the event as a member of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

OpIndia Staff
Wahidduzzaman, the student who yelled
The AMU university administration has suspended Wahidduzzaman, the student who shouted "Allah hu Akbar" during Republic Day celebrations. (Source: The Indian Express)
19

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended a student for shouting “Allah hu Akbar” slogans on Republic Day. The incident of some NCC cadets raising slogans during Republic Day celebrations had come to light on Thursday. The video of people shouting the slogan at the program had gone viral on social media. The management of AMU has now acted upon it by suspending the student involved.

Dr. Wasim Ali, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, provided information on this by stating that an NCC student raised religious slogans during the Republic Day programme. He stated that after the incident’s footage has come before us and we suspended the student in question. He revealed that the student is a first-year BA student by the name of Wahidduzzaman, a resident of West Bengal. He said that the student was residing at the dorm since he had not been assigned a room on campus.

Although just one individual was seen in the viral video, a three-person team has been assembled by the university administration to further probe the matter. The committee is directed to review the evidence and submit a report with suggestions within five days. The probe will be followed by additional action, according to the Proctor.

The Aligarh police contacted the university administration shortly after the video was shared on social media, asking them to take cognizance of the situation. The sloganeering started immediately after the vice chancellor departed the area.

Wahidduzzaman’s mobile had been turned off after the incident was first reported, and it wasn’t until Friday evening that the university administration was finally able to get in touch with him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAMU Islam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
615,555FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com