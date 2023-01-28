Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has suspended a student for shouting “Allah hu Akbar” slogans on Republic Day. The incident of some NCC cadets raising slogans during Republic Day celebrations had come to light on Thursday. The video of people shouting the slogan at the program had gone viral on social media. The management of AMU has now acted upon it by suspending the student involved.

Dr. Wasim Ali, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, provided information on this by stating that an NCC student raised religious slogans during the Republic Day programme. He stated that after the incident’s footage has come before us and we suspended the student in question. He revealed that the student is a first-year BA student by the name of Wahidduzzaman, a resident of West Bengal. He said that the student was residing at the dorm since he had not been assigned a room on campus.

Although just one individual was seen in the viral video, a three-person team has been assembled by the university administration to further probe the matter. The committee is directed to review the evidence and submit a report with suggestions within five days. The probe will be followed by additional action, according to the Proctor.

The Aligarh police contacted the university administration shortly after the video was shared on social media, asking them to take cognizance of the situation. The sloganeering started immediately after the vice chancellor departed the area.

Wahidduzzaman’s mobile had been turned off after the incident was first reported, and it wasn’t until Friday evening that the university administration was finally able to get in touch with him.