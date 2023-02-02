After JNU, the controversy over the documentary made by the BBC on PM Modi has now reached the Aligarh Muslim University. Posters of the documentary have been put up at many places in the university. A QR code of the documentary has also been displayed on these posters, saying that the banned documentary can be watched by scanning it. The university administration has also removed these posters from many places.

Many academic campuses across the country have witnessed controversy regarding this documentary. This documentary made on the Gujarat riots has been banned by the government. But despite this, efforts are being made by the students in the universities to show it. ‘Student’ politicians in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Delhi University (DU) have already created controversy over the screening of the documentary. Now, this dispute has reached Aligarh Muslim University.

An attempt was made to deliver the BBC documentary through QR codes to the mobile phones of most of the students on campus. Posters having the QR code of the documentary were pasted at many places on campus. The documentary would open directly after scanning this QR code. It is pertinent to note that due to the ban on the documentary for the last several days, the university administration was fully alert. The security staffers were given relevant guidelines. But in the meantime, no one on the campus has any information about when and how these posters were pasted. As soon as the information was received, posters were removed from many places, as per reports.

On Thursday, 26th January 2023, the controversial BBC Documentary “India: The Modi Question” was screened at Jadavpur University in Kolkata and the University of Hyderabad by the Students Federation of India’s (SFI) members. The screening came after failing to do so at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia University. Now, an attempt of spreading the QR code of the documentary to students through posters has come to light at Aligarh Muslim University.