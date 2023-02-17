On Friday (February 17), the Chief Selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Chetan Sharma, tendered his resignation from his post.

As per news agency ANI, Sharma handed over the resignation letter to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who accepted the former’s decision to step down.

The development comes three days after he was caught making damming revelations about top Indian players in a sting operation, conducted by Zee News.

BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma resigns from his post. He sent his resignation to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah who accepted it.



In the sting operation, Chetan Sharma alleged that Virat Kohli “lied” that the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly did not attempt to discourage him from resigning as T20 captain.

He claimed, “Any row between player and BCCI President is dangerous as it becomes players vs BCCI. Who is wrong is judged later, but it becomes an attack on BCCI directly. All players are warned that the harm from such things will come to players only.”

Chetan Sharma added, “Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’. I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors.”

While talking about players taking injections for fitness, Chetan Sharma claimed, “Indian Cricket Team players take injections & get 100% fit even if they’re 80% fit. These are not painkillers. These injections contain Drugs which aren’t caught in Dope Test.”

He further added that some star players are given a green signal from the NCA even when they are not fully fit, and then it gets onto the selectors to make a final call on the selection.