Late on Wednesday night, a woman police constable from Katihar, Bihar was shot dead by a man identified as Mohammad Chote Hasan alias Hasan Arshad. The accused had reportedly been stalking the woman and was pressuring her to get married to him. He also threatened to make public all her private videos and killed her ultimately on Wednesday by firing two bullets in her head.

According to the Dainik Bhasker report, the Bihar Police has filed an FIR in the case against seven persons including, Hasan Arshad, Kadir, Sonu, Danish, Sajjad, Digga Yadav and Priyansh. However, the police arrested one of the accused, Mohammed Kadir on Thursday.

The woman constable has been identified as Prabha Bharati. Prabha’s sister Pratima Kumari issued her statement in the case to reveal that Prabha and Hasan were in a relationship for a year, but the deceased had broken up with the accused in recent times. “Prabha was being harassed by Hasan after that. He used to call her at odd times and threaten her. He also used to pressure Prabha to get married to him. He used to say that he would kill her if she would not agree to the marriage,” Pratima said.

She added that the accused had also threatened the deceased that he would make public all her private videos if she refused to marry him. “He was continuously blackmailing her. We had earlier complained to the police about the harassment but no action was taken. My sister was brutally shot by the accused and now he is absconding since then. My sister needs to get justice,” Pratima added.

Meanwhile, SP Jitendra Kumar confirmed that the woman constable was shot by Hasan Arshad. “We have booked seven persons in the case. They are Hasan Arshad, Kadir, Sonu, Danish, Sajjad, Digga Yadav, and Priyansh. While we are trying to locate Hasan who absconded from the spot after firing bullets at the victim, we have arrested Mohammed Kadir. He is in the custody and is being interrogated,” the Police said.

The incident is said to have happened late Wednesday night in the Bhatwada area of Katihar, Bihar. The woman was wearing a tracksuit and police shoes. She was shot while she was walking on the street with plugged-in earphones. The locals said that four to five rounds of bullets were fired from the gun. The police recovered her bag and mobile phone from the spot.

Prabha Bharati was posted at Katihar Police station and had gone for duty in Munger Samadhan Yatra two days before she was murdered. She is a resident of Jamalpur, Munger district, and had decided to join back her duty after taking one day break at home. However, she was murdered by the accused on Wednesday.

Police have started the investigation by taking possession of the dead body along with the mobile of the deceased woman.