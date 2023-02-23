On Wednesday, a bizarre incident was reported from the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. A farmer complained that a group of women from his village were deliberately defecating on his farm and destroying his crops. A farmer named Chandradev Mandal wrote to the Child Development Administrative Circle Officer stating that the women have toilets in home but still coming regularly to defecate in his farm as an act of animosity.

According to the Navbharat Times report, the incident is said to have happened in the Pirpainti village of Bhagalpur district, Bihar. Farmer Chandradev Mandal stated that several farms were around, but the women were selectively defecating on his farm to destroy the wheat crops. He also said in the complaint letter that he was assaulted by respective husbands of women on complaining about the matter.

As per the complaint submitted to the circle officer of Pirpainti, the women who defecate the farm have been identified as the wives of Rohin Mandal, Umesh Mandal, Damodar Mandal, Pappu Mandal, Police Mandal, and Ballu Mandal.

Complaint letter by farmer Chandradev Mandal (Image source- Navbharat Times)

Chandradev reiterated that his wheat crops were getting damaged due to the defecation activities of these above-mentioned women and that they were deliberately doing so to destroy his crops. The appeal to the local administration stated that the act of defecation is being done just to harass him and damage his crops.

Reports mention that the administrative officials took cognizance of the event and ordered the women to not defecate on Chandradev Mandal’s farm and use the toilets at their own homes. But the women seem to be adamant about defecating on Mandal’s farm. Farmer Chandradev Mandal has demanded strict action against the women in the complaint letter submitted to the Child Development Administrative Circle Officer, Pirpanti.