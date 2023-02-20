On Monday, two policemen lost their lives in an early-morning Naxalite attack in the Rajnandgaon region of Chhattisgarh. According to the joint ITBP-district force investigation, Naxals fired 20 rounds at Head Constable Rajesh Singh and another officer while they were on their way to work at the checkpoint between Chandsuraj and Bortalav.

According to the reports, Singh was posted at the Bortalav Police Station. The event is said to have happened between 7 and 8 in the morning as the two officers were traveling on a motorcycle in the Bortalav police station area in the region close to the state of Maharashtra, confirmed Abhishek Meena, the superintendent of police at Rajnandgaon.

Two police personnel killed in Naxal attack in Chhattsigarh’s Rajnandgaon district: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 20, 2023

He said that the two were traveling from the Bortalav police camp to the Maharashtra border without any weapons. The two have been identified as head constable Rajesh Singh Rajput and Chhattisgarh Armed Forces constable Anil Kumar Samrat.

The official stated that one of the personnel passed away immediately and the other succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a nearby hospital. He said that the Naxalites also set their motorcycle on fire before fleeing the area, which is 180 kilometers from Raipur, the state capital.

Several Naxal attacks have been reported from the state of Chhattisgarh in recent times. Recently, three BJP workers identified as Neelkanth Kakkem, Sagar Sahu, and Ramdhar Alami were murdered by the Naxalites in the month of February. Chhattisgarh BJP president Arun Sao raised the issue in the Lok Sabha and urged the Centre to direct the Chhattisgarh government to ensure the safety of the people. He said that the murders of BJP members were a result of targeted killings and political conspiracy.

In the current case, Abhishek Meena, the superintendent of police at Rajnandgaon confirmed the death of two policemen and said that a search operation is being conducted in the area to try and nab the accused.