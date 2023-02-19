Sunday, February 19, 2023
Updated:

Kulcha Chole? Rahul Dravid reveals delivery of which food made Virat Kohli happy and excited

Virat Kohli professed his love for Chole Bhature during a 2017 interview with Gaurav Kapoor of 'Oaktree Sports' Youtube channel.

OpIndia Staff
Chole Kulcha: Rahul Dravid ends speculation over food parcel of Virat Kohli
Screengrab of the viral video
10

On Sunday (February 19), Indian cricket team coach Rahul Dravid revealed the mystery behind the food, delivered to cricketer Virat Kohli during the Day 2 of the 2nd Test Match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Kohli was seen having an intense discussion with Rahul Dravid. At that point, a man nudged him and informed him that his food parcel had arrived.

The ace cricketer was overwhelmed with joy and clapped his hands at the thought of the delicious food. This left netizens guessing about the dish that Kohli had ordered during the match.

Host Mayanti Langer and cricket commentators, including Sanjay Manjrekar, Sunil Gavaskar and Mark Waugh were also heard discussing Virat Kohli’s love for Chole Bhataure.

Food Delivery service, Zomato, even tweeted, “When your order From Rama Chole Bhature arrives.” It must be mentioned that Kohli had professed his love for the particular dish during a 2017 interview with Gaurav Kapoor of ‘Oaktree Sports’ Youtube channel.

However, India Team coach Rahul Dravid clarified that the dish was Kulcha Chole and not Chole Bhature, as presumed by everyone. “He was tempting me with it but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle so much cholesterol anymore,” Dravid informed.

It must be mentioned that Virat Kohli has completed 25000 runs in international cricket during the 2nd Test Match against Australia. He scored 44 runs in the 1st innings and 20 runs in the 2nd innings. India managed to secure a win by 6 wickets and take the lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-0.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

