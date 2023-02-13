Islamic organization Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind and its chief Maulana Arshad Mahmood Madani are in the middle of a fresh controversy. Maulana Madani, who had earlier called India the motherland of Muslims, has now described Manu and Adam, and Om and Allah as one and the same. Jain Acharya Muni Lokesh left the stage, criticizing Madani. However, Acharya Chidanand has supported Madani’s statement. At the same time, Chakrapani Maharaj has described Madani as Sanatani.

According to reports, Swami Chidanand of Parmarth Niketan has said, “There is no point of agreement or disagreement with Madani’s statement. I expressed my views in my own way. He has expressed his views in his own way. Whoever wants to listen will listen. I don’t know what Lokesh Muni ji had in his mind and what he understood, or in what sense he has taken it.”

Acharya Chidanand has also said, “I have taken Madani’s point in such a way that I respect everyone. For me, everything is equal and I respect everyone. This is also said in the Constitution of our country. However, if one believes in the religion of Islam and describes its specialty, then he must tell. It is natural. He will tell its specialty.”

He has further said that the person who believes in Hinduism will also tell the characteristics of Hinduism. But while explaining the features of one’s own religion, one should stay connected to his origin, values, and roots of culture and values. That’s today’s message.

On the other hand, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national president Chakrapani Maharaj has also retaliated against Madani’s statement. Chakrapani Maharaj said, “He believes in Manu. Manu followed Sanatana dharma. Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a fish to save him. That is why Maulana Madani becomes a Sanatani Hindu. Now he needs to showcase patriotism, chant Vande Mataram, and chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Because Hindus following Sanatan Dharma are patriots.”

What did Maulana Madani say?

Maulana Madani had said, “I asked great religious figures when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Lord Shiv, nor Brahma, then whom did Manu worship? Some said, he used to worship Lord Shiv, but they are ignorant. Very few people told me that Manu used to pray to OM. I asked them, who is Om? They said that he is one without any form or color. He is everywhere, just like air. He created everything.”

Maulana Madani added, “I said, he is the one we call Allah. Persian people call him Khuda and the ones who speak English refer to him as God. It means that Manu, also known as Adam, worshipped one God, who is Om and our Allah. Hazrat Adam, who was a prophet, was first brought into the land of India. If He wished, He would have landed Adam in Africa, Arabia, and Russia. They also know, we also know that the land of India was chosen to bring Adam to the world.”

Maulana Madani also expressed his views on the statements regarding Ghar Wapasi which were given by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Maulana Madani said, “It is only under the BJP government that we heard that 20 crore Muslims should revert to their home. By this, they meant conversion to Hinduism. These people don’t know anything about India’s history. Islam is not a new religion in India. Rather, Allah brought down Prophet Adam i.e. Manu here, his wife Eve, whom they (Hindus) call Hamvati and he is the ancestor of all prophets, Muslims, Hindus, and Christians.”

Jain seer Acharya Lokesh Muni slammed Ma8ulana Madani

Jain Acharya Lokesh Muni reprimanded Maulana Madani and said, “No one agrees with what Madani has said. I request him to talk about love if he wants to talk about connecting us. The story you have told about Om, Allah, Manu, this, and that – I can tell 4 times more stories than that. I invite you to come to Delhi for a discussion with me, or even I can come to visit you in Saharanpur.”

He has denounced Madani’s statement and said, “None of us agree with his statements. We only agree with living in harmony and brotherhood, but all the stories regarding, Om, Allah, and Manu are rubbish. The tales he weaved, I can narrate even better stories than that. He completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session.”