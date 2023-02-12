Sunday, February 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Jain Guru calls Arshad Madani's remarks on Hinduism and other faiths 'faltu ki...
News Reports
Updated:

Watch: Jain Guru calls Arshad Madani’s remarks on Hinduism and other faiths ‘faltu ki baatein’

Jain Guru Lokesh Muni and other religious figures left the stage in protest at Arshad Madani's comments.

OpIndia Staff
Arshad Madani of Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind made a contentious speech regarding God and religions that was denounced by Jain Guru Lokesh Muni.
Acharya Lokesh Muni slammed Jamiat Ulama-E-Hind's Arshad Madani's controversial statement on religions and God. (Sources: The Indian Express, Gujarati Mid-day)
27

The president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction), Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, sparked a debate on Sunday by declaring, “Om and Allah are one.” He was speaking at the 34th general session of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, at Ramlila Maidan, in Delhi. Other religious leaders were also on the platform at that moment, and they did not particularly agree with what Arshad Madani was claiming. Jain Guru Lokesh Muni and other religious figures left the stage in protest at his comments.

Before leaving the stage, Acharya Lokesh Muni expressed his displeasure and stated that every other religious person spoke of peace and love at the conference and they don’t share Madani’s sentiments. “We only agree with living in harmony and brotherhood, but all the stories regarding, Om, Allah and Manu are rubbish. The tales he weaved, I can narrate even better stories than that. You are like my father. I invite you to come to Delhi for a discussion with me, or even I can come to visit you in Saharanpur”, Acharya Lokesh Muni said.

The Jain Muni added, “It should be remembered that Mahavir was twenty-fourth Jain Tirthankar. There was Lord Parshvanath before him. Arishtanemi was Lord Krishna’s cousin. The foremost Jain Tirthankar was Rishabhanatha, and his sons were Bharata and Bahubali, on whose name this country ‘Bharat’ was named. You can’t erase this history. None of us agree with his statements. He completely spoiled the atmosphere of the session.”

He also talked to the media about the incident and registered his resentment over Madani’s comments.

Earlier in the day, Arshad Madani stated, “I asked great religious figures when there was no one, neither Shri Ram, nor Lord Shiv, nor Brahma, then whom did Manu worship? Some said, he used to worship Lord Shiv, but they are ignorant. Very few people told me that Manu used to pray to OM. I asked them, who is Om? They said that he is one without any form or color. He is everywhere, just like air. He created everything. I said, he is the one we call Allah. Persian people call him Khuda and the ones who speak English refer to him as God. It means that Manu, also known as Adam, worshipped one God, who is Om and our Allah.”

“it is only under the BJP government that we heard that 20 crore Muslims should revert to their home. By this, they meant conversion to Hinduism. These people don’t know anything about India’s history,” the senior Jamiat leader alleged.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArshad Madani Jamiat
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
618,610FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com