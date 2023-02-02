In a horrific incident, Shahraban K, a 23-year-old German woman of Iraqi origin has been accused of mercilessly killing her doppelganger in an attempt to fake her own death. As per details disclosed by the German authorities on Monday (January 30), the accused took the assistance of her boyfriend Sheqir K to execute the heinous crime in the month of August last year.

Sharaban K and her friend Sheqir K, accused of assisting in the plot, were arrested on August 19, 2022, but the entire scope of the investigation and their alleged intentions were not made public by officials until Monday this week.

Veronika Grieser of the Ingolstadt state prosecutor’s office was quoted by The Guardian as saying on Monday, “Investigations have led us to assume that the accused wanted to go into hiding because of a family dispute and fake her own death to that effect.”

According to reports, in the week before the murder, the accused, who lived in Munich in Germany, contacted several women who resembled her and were operating on social media sites under numerous aliases on Instagram. The accused then narrowed down on the victim- a cosmetics blogger and an Algerian citizen Khadidja O (23), who lived about 100 miles away.

According to authorities, Shahraban K and her boyfriend, Sheqir K approached Khadidja O and lured her by offering her cosmetic products. Khadidja O agreed to meet the duo. The accused, on the day of the murder, went to Khadidja’s house to pick her up.

On their way back, when the car reached a section of woodland between Heilbronn and Ingolstadt, the accused duo reportedly drew up an excuse for the Algerian woman to step outside the vehicle. As soon as she got down, the accused brutally stabbed the victim around 50 times, leaving her face completely disfigured.

Reportedly, before going to meet the victim, accused Shahraban had told her husband that she was going to see her ex-husband. However, when Shahraban didn’t return, her parents began searching for her in Ingolstadt, a city in Bavaria, Germany. Upon searching, they came across her Mercedes car near the banks of the famous Danube river.

As they approached the car, they saw the body of a dark-haired young woman brutally murdered in the back seat of the car, and they thought it was their daughter.

According to police, several knives were found near the car, which was reportedly discovered not far from Shahraban’s boyfriend Sheqir K’s flat.

Initially, due to the uncanny resemblance between the deceased and the accused, the latter’s family members identified the body. However, an autopsy report that came in the next day and subsequent DNA reports proved that the body was actually Khadidja O, an Algerian beauty blogger from Heilbronn in the neighbouring state of Baden-Württemberg.

The German police arrested Shahraban K and Sheqir K for the brutal murder.

“The crime weapon has not been found, but the evidence is overwhelming,” a police spokesperson, Andreas Aichele, told the tabloid Bild. “The victim was killed with over 50 thrusts of the knife, the face completely disfigured.”