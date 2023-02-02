Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeWorldGermany: Iraqi woman Shahraban along with her boyfriend kills Instagram 'lookalike' by stabbing her...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Germany: Iraqi woman Shahraban along with her boyfriend kills Instagram ‘lookalike’ by stabbing her more than 50 times, to fake her own death

Shahraban K and her boyfriend, Sheqir K approached Khadidja O and lured her by offering her cosmetic products.

OpIndia Staff
Accused Shahraban K (L), deceased Khadidja O (R), source: telegraph.co.uk
8

In a horrific incident, Shahraban K, a 23-year-old German woman of Iraqi origin has been accused of mercilessly killing her doppelganger in an attempt to fake her own death. As per details disclosed by the German authorities on Monday (January 30), the accused took the assistance of her boyfriend Sheqir K to execute the heinous crime in the month of August last year.

Sharaban K and her friend Sheqir K, accused of assisting in the plot, were arrested on August 19, 2022, but the entire scope of the investigation and their alleged intentions were not made public by officials until Monday this week.

Veronika Grieser of the Ingolstadt state prosecutor’s office was quoted by The Guardian as saying on Monday, “Investigations have led us to assume that the accused wanted to go into hiding because of a family dispute and fake her own death to that effect.”

According to reports, in the week before the murder, the accused, who lived in Munich in Germany, contacted several women who resembled her and were operating on social media sites under numerous aliases on Instagram. The accused then narrowed down on the victim- a cosmetics blogger and an Algerian citizen Khadidja O (23), who lived about 100 miles away.

According to authorities, Shahraban K and her boyfriend, Sheqir K approached Khadidja O and lured her by offering her cosmetic products. Khadidja O agreed to meet the duo. The accused, on the day of the murder, went to Khadidja’s house to pick her up.

On their way back, when the car reached a section of woodland between Heilbronn and Ingolstadt, the accused duo reportedly drew up an excuse for the Algerian woman to step outside the vehicle. As soon as she got down, the accused brutally stabbed the victim around 50 times, leaving her face completely disfigured.

Reportedly, before going to meet the victim, accused Shahraban had told her husband that she was going to see her ex-husband. However, when Shahraban didn’t return, her parents began searching for her in Ingolstadt, a city in Bavaria, Germany. Upon searching, they came across her Mercedes car near the banks of the famous Danube river.

As they approached the car, they saw the body of a dark-haired young woman brutally murdered in the back seat of the car, and they thought it was their daughter.

According to police, several knives were found near the car, which was reportedly discovered not far from Shahraban’s boyfriend Sheqir K’s flat.

Initially, due to the uncanny resemblance between the deceased and the accused, the latter’s family members identified the body. However, an autopsy report that came in the next day and subsequent DNA reports proved that the body was actually Khadidja O, an Algerian beauty blogger from Heilbronn in the neighbouring state of Baden-Württemberg.

The German police arrested Shahraban K and Sheqir K for the brutal murder.

“The crime weapon has not been found, but the evidence is overwhelming,” a police spokesperson, Andreas Aichele, told the tabloid Bild. “The victim was killed with over 50 thrusts of the knife, the face completely disfigured.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIraqui German woman, Instagram murder, Doppelganger murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Forbes speculates that Adani bought his own now-withdrawn FPO, calls it “evidence” of wrongdoing

OpIndia Staff -
Forbes report claims there is evidence to show Adani group likely bought into its own FPO but does not provide any such 'evidence'
News Reports

Punjab: IT raids conducted at premises of ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ pastor Bajinder Singh and pastor Harpreet Deol, documents, computers, registers seized

OpIndia Staff -
The Income Tax officers revealed that the pastors have been operating churches under the guise of healing ministries, which are self-styled congregations that accept significant amount of funding from foreign nations. These are either registered as autonomous religious entities or as societies led by a pastor.

#BoysWillBeBoys: Pakistanis resort to memes, self-deprecating dark humour as country’s economic crisis worsens

Shubman Gill’s unbeaten century powers India to a mammoth score of 234 against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I

No, there is no specific scheme for Muslim prisoners, misleading reports in the media create confusion: Details

‘Everything for Adani, nothing for common man’: Opposition reacts to Budget 2023 in the usual way

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,650FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com