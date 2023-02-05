Gujarat: Tailor Tai Ibrahim creates fake Instagram IDs of women and sending sexually explicit content to other women, arrested

On February 3, Surat police arrested a ladies’ tailor named Tai Ibrahim of Bhaktinagar society in the Vijalpur area of Navsari for creating fake profiles of women and using them for sexual activities. As per the complaint filed by one of the victims Ramila (name changed) of the Varachha area of Surat, she came to know about a fake profile on her name in November 2022. Based on her complaint, police started a probe into the matter and nabbed Ibrahim.

Ramila was an active Instagram user. In November 2022, she came to know that someone had created a fake profile using her name and photographs. Shocked by the fake profile, she tried to find out who was behind the account. She messaged the account and asked who the person was. The accused made a video call and when Ramila picked she saw a naked man on the other end. She immediately disconnected the call and informed the family members about it.

The next day, Ramila approached the nearest police station and filed a complaint. The police started a probe into the matter under the IT Act. During the investigation, the police found out that Tai Ibrahim was behind creating the account. When questioned, Ibrahim admitted that he used to get aroused during tailoring work. He created fake Instagram IDs to satisfy his lust. Ibrahim told police that he used fake IDs of women to send sexual messages to women on Instagram.

Ibrahim admitted to creating fake IDs of at least 20 women. He is currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.