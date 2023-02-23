In a shocking incident on Monday, a principal of a pharmacy college in Indore was set alive on fire by a student on the campus. The accused student has been identified as Ashutosh Shrivastav and the principal has been identified as Professor Vimukta Sharma (64). The principal who was burned is in critical condition with 90% burns and is fighting for her life on a ventilator at the hospital.

According to the reports, the accused student is a notorious troublemaker on the premises of the BM College of Pharmacy in Indore. He was recently released on bail after being arrested for attacking a faculty member last year. On Monday, Ashutosh poured petrol on Vimukta Sharma and set her on fire with a cigarette lighter in front of the college staff. The student also suffered burns in the incident, but he fled from the scene in a two-wheeler.

He drove to a gorge nearby to commit suicide, but he was saved and then arrested by the Police.

SP Rural Bhagwat Singh Virde confirmed that the principal was attacked at around 4 pm while she was on her way home after college. She was stopped and approached by the accused when she was plucking some leaves from a medicinal plant. The accused reportedly wanted his mark sheet and the duo began arguing over the same.

“Ashutosh had failed in two subjects in his seventh and eighth semester of Bpharma in 2022 After clearing these subjects, he was troubling his teachers for his mark sheet. On Monday, he went to the college, carrying petrol. On seeing the principal outside, he threw petrol on her and set her on fire. He also suffered burns on his chest and hands,” said Virde.

The fire was put out and she was taken to an Indore hospital by some faculty members and a security officer. Ashutosh meanwhile rode his bike about 10 kilometers to Tincha Falls, jumped the safety barricades, and started walking near the gorge’s brink. When locals noticed this, they contacted 100.

In order to reach Ashutosh, Constable Dheer Singh hurried to the scene, removed his khaki shirt while walking, and put on a T-shirt. “He said that he would also jump off with him and asked him why he wanted to kill himself. While engaging him in talks, the constable swiftly pulled him by the belt and dragged him away. He was taken to hospital where he is being treated,” said Virde.

Reports mention that the boy has suffered 11% burn injuries. He is claiming that he was trying to burn himself and his principal got severely burnt accidentally, but the Police refused to buy this statement. “He is giving different statements. Had he planned to commit suicide, the principal wouldn’t have suffered 90% burns,” Virde added.

The accused reportedly informed police that he committed the act because he was upset that the administration hadn’t given him his mark sheet. According to college officials, his parents were alerted three months ago that his mark sheet was available, but he didn’t know because he hadn’t spoken to them during that time.

According to the TOI report, Ashutosh claimed to have a job offer letter for a medical representative position from a pharmaceutical plant in Chennai, but he required his mark sheet to join the position. He confessed to the Police that the criminal case against him caused his work to be put on hold. He had stabbed professor Vijay Patel last year, the police said, and had spent some time in jail before being released on bond. After being released from prison, he worked as a delivery guy for a food app.

The Association of Pharmaceutical Teachers of India (APTI) has condemned the incident and has issued a statement saying that such actions are unacceptable. “Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future of individuals and communities, and they deserve respect, appreciation, and protection.

Violence is never an acceptable response to any disagreement or conflict, no matter how significant the issue at hand may be. APTI urges all members of the community to engage in respectful and peaceful dialogue to resolve any differences or concerns.

We stand in solidarity with the affected professor and call for a thorough investigation into the incident. We also urge the authorities to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all members of the institution,” APTI stated in a release.