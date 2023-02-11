On Saturday (February 11), a frenzied mob of Islamists lynched a man in broad daylight in Nankana Sahib in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

As per reports, the unnamed victim was kept in police custody for allegedly committing blasphemy. When the news spread, a large group of extremists laid siege at the Warburton Police Station.

They destroyed the property, got hold of the victim and beat him black and blue. After the brutal assault, the mob set his body on fire. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

An enraged mob in Punjab’s Nanka Sahib district has lynched a #blasphemy suspect after attacking a police station and set his body on fire. The suspect was under the police custody.#Nankana #Nankanaincident #Punjab pic.twitter.com/E9wSM9dWbB — Voicepk.net (@voicepkdotnet) February 11, 2023

In the video, the extremist mob was seen scaling the walls of the police station. Meanwhile, the local administration has suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) Feroz Bhatt and Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy SP Nawaz Waraq. It had also sought a report about the matter from the concerned officials.

In another video shared by journalist Mubashir Zaidi, it could be seen that young children wearing backpacks were also part of the lynch mob. Moreover, the visuals also revealed the extent of damage caused to the police station by the Islamists.

A mob lynched a person, who was arrested by police on #blasphemy charges, after attacking a police station in Nankana Sahab, Punjab, #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qPR2g72Pqs — Mubashir Zaidi (@Xadeejournalist) February 11, 2023

In a tweet, the official handle of the Punjab Police said, “IG Punjab’s notice of the incident of killing of a citizen in Nankana on the charge of desecration of the Quran by the citizens.”

“Order the senior officers to reach the spot and submit an inquiry report. Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident and the perpetrators of negligence and incompetence,” it further added.

آئی جی پنجاب کا ننکانہ میں شہریوں کی جانب سے قرآن کی بے حرمتی کے الزام میں شہری کی ہلاکت کے واقعہ کا نوٹس۔اعلیٰ افسران کو موقعہ پر پہنچ کر انکوائری رپورٹ پیش کرنے کا حکم۔

واقعہ کے ذمہ داروں جبکہ غفلت اور کوتاہی کے مرتکب کے خلاف سخت محکمانہ اور قانونی کاروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/DZsRIQHzHt — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 11, 2023

This is not the first time that such an incident has come to light. In December 2021, a Sri Lankan manager named Priyantha Kumara was lynched to death by an Islamist mob in Sialkot in Pakistan.

In a viral confession video, two of the accused involved in the heinous crime had admitted, “The name of Hussain was written on the paper. He tore the paper and threw it. I informed my colleague that it was wrong. (inaudible) I even talked to the management. And we had assembled for the cause.”

“We poured oil and set him on fire. Anyone who commits blasphemy will be meted out the same treatment. We are ready to sacrifice our lives for Prophet Muhammad. It is mentioned in our Hadith that we must behead those who insult our Prophets,“ they further added.