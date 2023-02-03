In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir police Friday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module in Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Six dreaded Jaish terrorists have been arrested during the anti-terror operation conducted in the south Kashmir district.

#InPics | Security forces bust a Jaish-e-Mohammad module with the arrest of six persons and recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition.



(via ANI) pic.twitter.com/wGMiYPacQD — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 3, 2023

Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from them. The weapons recovered include eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, a pistol magazine and 18 pistol rounds and wireless sets amongst other things.

A hand grenade, four UBGL shells, 30 AK rounds, one magazine each of INSAS and AK rifles, two mortar shells, four walkie-talkie sets, and a wireless set were also recovered, according to officials.

Acting on specific information on subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas, a joint team of police and the army arrested six terror associates, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

According to a police spokesperson, a preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists were in touch with their handlers across the border via several social media platforms.

“The arrested accused were hell-bent on vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam district by carrying out grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, minority communities etc,” the spokesperson added.

The arrest comes in the wake of earlier reports that suggested that Pakistan has prepared a new blueprint to spread terror in India. The ISI has elaborate plans to boost terror funding by the way of smuggling narcotics and embarking upon an ambitious disinformation campaign to target the Modi government. The intelligence agencies have said that narcotics is one of the biggest routes through which ISI wants to once again develop its stranglehold in Kashmir and inflame separatist sentiments in the Valley against the Indian government and the Indian Armed Forces.