Friday, February 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJaish-e-Mohammad module busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, six terrorists arrested, arms and ammunition...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Jaish-e-Mohammad module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, six terrorists arrested, arms and ammunition seized

According to a police spokesperson, a preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists were in touch with their handlers across the border via several social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Kulgam, JK: Terror module busted, arms and ammunition seized
Jaish module busted in Kulgam, image via ANI
9

In a major breakthrough, the Jammu and Kashmir police Friday busted a Jaish-e-Mohammad module in Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Six dreaded Jaish terrorists have been arrested during the anti-terror operation conducted in the south Kashmir district.

Besides, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has also been recovered from them. The weapons recovered include eight magazines and 446 rounds of M4 rifles, a pistol, a pistol magazine and 18 pistol rounds and wireless sets amongst other things.

A hand grenade, four UBGL shells, 30 AK rounds, one magazine each of INSAS and AK rifles, two mortar shells, four walkie-talkie sets, and a wireless set were also recovered, according to officials.

Acting on specific information on subversive activities in the Mirhama and Damhal Hanji Pora areas, a joint team of police and the army arrested six terror associates, the Jammu and Kashmir police said.

According to a police spokesperson, a preliminary investigation revealed that the terrorists were in touch with their handlers across the border via several social media platforms.

“The arrested accused were hell-bent on vitiating the peaceful atmosphere in Kulgam district by carrying out grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI (Panchayati Raj Institution) members, minority communities etc,” the spokesperson added. 

The arrest comes in the wake of earlier reports that suggested that Pakistan has prepared a new blueprint to spread terror in India. The ISI has elaborate plans to boost terror funding by the way of smuggling narcotics and embarking upon an ambitious disinformation campaign to target the Modi government. The intelligence agencies have said that narcotics is one of the biggest routes through which ISI wants to once again develop its stranglehold in Kashmir and inflame separatist sentiments in the Valley against the Indian government and the Indian Armed Forces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKulgam Jammu and Kashmir, terror module, J&K police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
616,818FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com