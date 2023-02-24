Friday, February 24, 2023
Jamshedpur: Shabbir Khan poses as Sameer Kumar to trap a minor Hindu girl, starts blackmailing after she learns the truth

When the 14-year-old Hindu girl learnt that Sameer is actually Shabbir, he started blackmailing her with private pictures to convert to Islam and marry him

15

On Thursday, February 23, several members of Hindu organizations staged a protest at the Kadma police station in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand after a 14-year-old Hindu girl lodged a complaint accusing a Muslim youth of threatening and blackmailing her for refusing to convert to Islam and marry him. 

In her complaint, the minor has alleged that the 20-year-old accused identified as Shabbir Khan posed as a Hindu named Sameer Kumar and befriended her near her school about a month ago. The two soon grew close and entered into a relationship, following this, Shabbir clicked several obscene pictures of the victim. 

However, after a month the minor girl found out that Sameer was actually Shabbir Khan, and he had changed his identity to start the relationship with her. When she learned about the real identity of the accused, she broke up with him and tried to distance herself from him. However, the accused Shabbir started blackmailing the victim to convert to Islam and perform a Nikah with him. On refusing, the accused threatened to circulate her private pictures on social media. 

Following this, the victim informed her family members about the matter, who later approached Hindu rights organizations. Activists of Hindu organizations including Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Durga Vahini, and a BJP leader gheraoed the Kadma police station on Thursday demanding stringent action against the accused Shabbir Khan. BJP leader Abhay Singh and VHP’s Ashok Kumar said that this is a case of ‘love jihad’. 

Meanwhile, Kadma police station in-charge S Ram said that a case has been registered on the basis of the victim’s complaint and further action is being taken.

