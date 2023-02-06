Watch: One Abdul Zafar threatens to attack the public with knives in Kalaburagi, arrested

On February 5, Kalaburagi Police arrested a man identified as Abdul Zafar for threatening to attack the public with a sharp knife. The police had to open fire on the assailant as he was agitated and tried to attack the police. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. As per reports, Zafar was seen in the market with knives in his both hands threatening to attack the public. The police were informed about a man roaming in a market in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi with sharp weapons.

The police rushed to the spot and tried to control the situation. However, the accused did not budge on the request of throwing away the knife and surrender. The police tried to stop him but he attack them. The police officials had to open fire on him in self-defence and he was hit in the leg. As he fell after getting shot, the police overpowered him.

Zafar was rushed to the hospital. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Chetan said, “A miscreant with a knife and sharp pieces of equipment was trying to attack the public near the supermarket. When the police tried to stop and detain him, he attacked our police personnel. In self-defence and for the sake of public safety, police opened fire at the miscreant. He has been shifted to the hospital. We are yet to collect the details of the accused. Once we get them, we will share them.”

The police said it is unclear why he was roaming in the market with weapons and threatening people. Commissioner said, “We don’t know the intent behind this. We received a call from the control room. We were informed that a person was trying to attack the general public and they sought police help to save themselves from him.”

Zafar has been booked by the police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was formally arrested by the police after treating him for the injuries. Further investigation into the case is underway.