Lilly Singh is unprofessional, makes errors in basic things, Battle of the Generations crew member reveals

YouTuber Lilly Singh is highly unprofessional and makes errors in even basic things, thereby delaying everything and overburdening the crew, reveals an insider on CTV’s new show Battle of the Generations. In a Reddit post, a user, ‘Bisexualdesi’ revealed how bad a host Singh is.

The user said, “I am a TV industry veteran and I work on the crew of Lilly Singh’s new Battle of the Generations CTV game show. I am flabber-gasted at how bad Lilly Singh is as a television host. She can not read off a teleprompter without flubbing her lines every two takes. She mispronounces easy names and words. Our crew works until 9pm every night because we have to do dozens of re-takes to fix her mistakes.

This is the real reason Lilly Singh complains on her gram about how tired she is. It is her own fault for being unprepared and unable to do basic TV gameshow hosting tasks like reading a few lines off a screen without errors. She makes everyone on set work an hour later than we need to because of her incompetence. I will say that she is nice and polite and I don’t think she is a bad person but someone more talented and qualified should have this job, not Lilly.

Lilly Singh did an insta story on how negative comments are not really constructive criticism if you don’t know the person. Whelp, I work 14 hour days on your show Lilly so I do know you, and everyone there including you can vouch that what I say is true about you making constant errors and having to do pickups that delay production for hours. We are fed up and it’s sad that NBC and CTV hire unqualified YouTubers like her rather than pros to host shows.”

Battle of the Generations is a quiz show format that asks how much each generation (baby boomers, gen X, millennials and gen Z) knows about other generations. The show is based in Canada.

Singh, a YouTuber, who originally posted videos under the pseudonym 'Superwoman' was born in Canada to Sikh parents who migrated there from Hoshiarpur, Punjab in India.