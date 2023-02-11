On Saturday, February 11, Maharashtra’s Kasarwadavli police arrested Shiv Sena UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera and his aides for allegedly molesting and assaulting a former female journalist.

The case was registered under section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The Shiv Sena leader along with 10 others were arrested and produced before the court, reports ANI.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera arrested by Thane’s Kasarvadavali Police, IPC sections 354&others invoked. FIR lodged u/s 354 IPC(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced before Court: Kasarvadavali Police — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

According to reports, the complainant, Priyanka Chavan, told police that Shiv Sena leader Naresh Manera and his aides molested and assaulted her when she objected to the blaring loudspeaker sound at their event.

According to the police, the complainant lives near a ground in the Anand Nagar area of Ghodbunder road.

At around 10 pm on Friday, she called the control room number and complained about the noise at the event. The police arrived and warned the organisers, affiliated with the political party to stop playing the loudspeaker at high volume, but the latter did not heed their warning.

As a result, Priyanka Chavan went to the event personally and complained once again, but several organisers, including former corporator and Shive Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera and his associates, assaulted her and tore her jacket in front of the audience.

According to the police complaint, one of them then seized a wooden stick and assaulted her.

Priyanka’s husband stated that the Kasarwadavali police were initially hesitant to take action against the accused, so he had to call a senior officer. Only after the officer’s intervention did the police take the complaint.

The Kasarwadavali police, on the other hand, filed a non-cognizable charge against the former journalist.