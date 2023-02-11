Saturday, February 11, 2023
Updated:

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera arrested for molesting and assaulting an ex-female journalist

The complainant told police that the Shiv Sena leader and his aides molested and assaulted her when she protested against the deafening loudspeaker sound at their event.

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday, February 11, Maharashtra’s Kasarwadavli police arrested Shiv Sena UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera and his aides for allegedly molesting and assaulting a former female journalist.

The case was registered under section 354 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). The Shiv Sena leader along with 10 others were arrested and produced before the court, reports ANI.

According to reports, the complainant, Priyanka Chavan, told police that Shiv Sena leader Naresh Manera and his aides molested and assaulted her when she objected to the blaring loudspeaker sound at their event.

According to the police, the complainant lives near a ground in the Anand Nagar area of Ghodbunder road.

At around 10 pm on Friday, she called the control room number and complained about the noise at the event. The police arrived and warned the organisers, affiliated with the political party to stop playing the loudspeaker at high volume, but the latter did not heed their warning.

As a result, Priyanka Chavan went to the event personally and complained once again, but several organisers, including former corporator and Shive Sena (UBT) leader Naresh Manera and his associates, assaulted her and tore her jacket in front of the audience.

According to the police complaint, one of them then seized a wooden stick and assaulted her.

Priyanka’s husband stated that the Kasarwadavali police were initially hesitant to take action against the accused, so he had to call a senior officer. Only after the officer’s intervention did the police take the complaint.

The Kasarwadavali police, on the other hand, filed a non-cognizable charge against the former journalist.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

