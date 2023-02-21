Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Delhi: Newborn child declared dead by Delhi govt-run hospital, handed over to family in a surgical glove box

The LNJP hospital denied the family's claims and stated that it was the case of an aborted foetus.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi govt-run hospital declares newborn 'dead', packs body in box
Surgical box carrying premature baby (left), LNJP hospital (right), images via ET
5

On Sunday (February 19), a family accused the Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP) of gross medical negligence and prematurely declaring their newborn dead.

They also alleged that the hospital authorities handed the baby over to them in a surgical glove box. As per reports, a 7-month-pregnant woman named Rukhsar was admitted to the LNJP hospital on Friday (February 17).

When she delivered a premature baby on Sunday, the doctors allegedly declared the premature baby ‘dead’ and handed over the body (wrapped in a sheet) in a surgical glove box.

It was only after a few hours that the family, which hails from the Mustafabad area of Northeast Delhi, discovered that the baby was still alive. A video of them ‘unboxing’ the child has now gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the family was also not provided with any papers. While speaking about the matter, the brother-in-law of Rukhsar claimed, “My brother Abdul brought the baby home and we were preparing for the funeral.”

He added, “However when we opened the box, we noticed some movements in the infant’s hands and feet. We rushed to the hospital, but there was no one to address us. The guards were rude, the doctors refused, we couldn’t even meet and inform the mother that the child was alive.”

LNJP hospital initiates probe into the matter

The family immediately rushed to the hospital to inform the doctors but was instead met with uncooperative hospital staff, as per reports. They were also unable to meet and inform the mother that the child was alive.

After they informed the police, the doctors at LNJP hospital eventually agreed to admit the baby. However, the hospital denied the family’s claims and stated that it was a case of an aborted foetus.

The medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr Suresh Kumar, stated that the baby weighed only 490 gm and was born in a 23-week-old condition. He added, “When the matter was brought to light, the child was again admitted to NICU (neonatal intensive care unit). The baby is currently on life support and alive.”

Dr Kumar further stated that the hospital has initiated a detailed inquiry into the incident. He added that the authorities are taking the best measures for the newborn baby’s care. Reportedly, the family members of Ruksar have not filed any complaint against the hospital or doctors.

Searched termsLNJP hospital medical negligence
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

