The higher secondary certification board examination started in Bihar on February 1. On the first day of the examination, a strange case emerged from an examination centre in Nalanda. When a student went to the examination centre, he suddenly fainted. The reason why fainted was that he was the only boy among hundreds of girls in the centre. As the male student was made to sit among ver 500 girls, he became so nervous that instead of taking the exam, he fell unconscious. After this, he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. This incident took place at the Brilliant Convent Private School in Nalanda.

The examinee Manish Shankar studies at Allama Iqbal College. For the ongoing 12th board examination, his exam centre was the Brilliant Convent School in Bihar Sharif. When Manish Shankar reached the exam centre to take the exam, he was shocked to find that all the candidates present there were girls. There were over 500 girls in the examination centre, and this boy was the only male candidate among the girls.

While taking the exam among only girls all around him, Manish felt very nervous and as a result, he fainted in the examination hall. After this, he was admitted to Bihar Sharif Sadar Hospital. Manish’s family member said, “This happened by making a lone boy sit among 500 girls. My nephew got nervous seeing so many girls at once. Due to this, he fell unconscious instead of taking the exam. He has now been admitted to the hospital for treatment.”

The family of the boy said that it is natural for an exam candidate to become nervous if he is the only boy among hundreds of girls. They are also questioning how the centre was allocated for candidates for this to have happened.

While it is strange that a boy fainted because he was the lone male candidate in an exam hall with over 500 girls, it is also strange how bizarre allotment of examination centres for the board exam could have happened.

The HSC board examination started in Bihar on Wednesday 1st February 2023. 1464 examination centres have been set up for this in the state. A total of 13 lakhs 18 thousand 227 students are appearing in the inter examination this time. These include 6 lakh 36 thousand 432 girls and 6 lakhs 81 thousand 795 boys. Bihar School Examination Committee is organizing the exam.

The committee has issued several rules to conduct a malpractice-free examination. There has also been a huge ruckus at the centres before the commencement of the examination. There was also a minor clash between the administration and the students, but it was pacified by the security forces.