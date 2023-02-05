A series of protests were held across Bangladesh to mark the anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre, the local media reported, adding that activists highlighted Chinese atrocities and ongoing genocide against minorities, predominantly Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

This is an important day marking the 26th anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre that took place in 1997 when Chinese forces allegedly killed and imprisoned thousands of innocent Uyghurs while they were participating in a peaceful demonstration in Ghulja in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) demanding religious and cultural freedom and equal rights.

Various NGOs and civil societies, Ulemas, and other organisations observed the 26th Anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre to support the legitimate demand of Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities being suppressed by China through various events and programs in different parts of Bangladesh, several media reported.

To mark the day, Sanchetan Nagarik Samaj organized a Human Chain and protest demonstrations in Bangladesh’s Gazipur city highlighting Chinese atrocities and ongoing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Protesters expressed solidarity with the Uyghur Muslims and condemned China for adopting its double standard on minority issues and committing genocide on innocent Uyghurs. Protestors were carrying banners and posters highlighting Chinese atrocities on Uyghurs.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, Bangladesh Sampriti Saangsad (BSS) Welfare Association organized a bicycle rally and protest meeting. the bicycle rally started from Nikunj Police Plaza, went through Gulshan Area and United Hospital, and ended at the Police Plaza.

They held a brief protest meeting at the Police Plaza, which was chaired by the Founding Chairman of BSS Taufiq Ahmed Tafsir. He stated that on this day in 1997, Uyghur protesters in Ghulja took part in a non-violent protest calling for an end to religious repression and ethnic discrimination in the city by the Chinese Government and added that Muslims of Bangladesh continue to stand with Uyghur Muslims.

Students of various schools and colleges, journalists, leaders, and activists of political parties participated in the event, various media reported.

In National Press Club, Islamic Progotoshil Janata Front organized a Press Conference which was attended by 120-150 participants including Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon leader, Ameer Maulana Abu Zafar Kashemi, Senior leader of Jamiayet Ulamaye Islam Bangladesh Maulona Shahidul Islam Ansari.

Bangladesh Mohajir Welfare and Development Committee (BMWDC) organized a protest demonstration near Dhaka University. The participants carried posters, and placards highlighting the Ghulja massacre and distributed leaflets among the student of Dhaka University. A team of BMWDC went on to submit a memorandum to the Embassy of China later in the evening.

In Khulna, the Khulna Metropolitan Students Union (KMSU) organized a human Chain and a protest rally at the Royal intersection in Khulna, and Bangladesh Social Activist Forum (BSAF) organized the Human chain and protest rally at Shaheb Bazar, Zero Point, Rajshahi to highlight China’s inhumane treatment of minorities and Uyghurs, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Islamic Front organized a discussion meeting at Bangabandhu Hall, Chittagong Press Club, Chittagong. The event was attended by about 500 persons including Maulana Nurul Islam (President of Chittagong South wing of Bangladesh Islamic Front), Maulana M.A. Matin (Chairman of Bangladesh Islamic Front), and S.U.M Abdus Samad (General Secretary of Bangladesh Islamic Front).

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)