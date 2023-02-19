Alankar Sawai, a close aide of Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, has denied giving ₹23.24 lakh to Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale, reported Deccan Herald. It must be mentioned that Gokhale is currently jailed and being investigated for money laundering.

On Wednesday (February 15), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail application of Alankar Sawai that he filed before a special court in Ahmedabad. The central agency apprised the court of his statement, denying paying money to the TMC spokesperson.

Deccan Herald reported that Gokhale told ED officials that he had received the money from Sawai for ‘investigative research on the BJP’ and publishing the same on social media. However, Sawai categorically denied this claim during questioning by ED officials in the National Capital.

The ED has revealed that Gokhale is accused of collecting over ₹1 crore through crowdfunding and cash deposits, which he used for personal purposes, and breached the trust of those who donated to him.

His case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the cyber cell of Ahmedabad police, which informed that he raised the money for filing RTIs and other social activities.

The ED investigation found that Gokhale used the money for personal expenses such as paying off credit card debts, booking flights and hotels, and dining and drinking wine.

The central agency has stated that Gokhale’s activities amount to a diversion of funds for personal gain, which is punishable under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

On February 3, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Alankar Sawai in connection with its money laundering activities of Saket Gokhale.

Gokhale had claimed that he received Rs 23.54 lakh from Alankar Sawai to manage the Congress party’s social media presence. “We are now confronting him with Gokhale to find out the truth,” an ED officer had said earlier.

ED questioned Rahul Gandhi’s close aide Alankar Sawai for 3 consecutive days in connection with a money laundering case linked to TMC’s Saket Gokhale, said ED officials.



When questioned about the 23.54 lakh deposited in his bank account in cash over a year, Gokhale told the agency that “this sum was given in cash by Alankar Sawai of the Congress Party for social media work and other consultancies.”