Shekhar Gupta, the founder of the left-leaning media outlet The Print, is once again in the limelight on social media. This time the reason is not the fake news or propaganda usually associated with him or his ‘news’ portal, but a Twitter account by the name of ‘Neeta Bhabhi’ followed by Shekhar Gupta on the social media platform.

A screenshot is being shared showing The Print’s founder following a certain ‘Neeta Bhabhi’ from his personal account. Actually ‘Neeta Bhabhi’ is not any run-of-the-mill account, it is a ‘soft-porn’ account with a bio linking to other similar accounts and an added disclaimer that people sending nude content will be blocked.

Apart from this, if you explore the account of Neeta Bhabhi (@Misha223311), you would see pictures of girls sitting in bikinis somewhere or lying in bikinis. Not just her, the accounts that are followed by Neeta Bhabhi also evidently serve soft porn content online.

This name, from Shekhar Gupta’s following list, has been brought to light by the Twitter handle @Befittingfacts. After cross-checking, OpIndia found that Shekhar Gupta, the founder of The Print, is indeed a follower of Neeta Bhabhi.

Tharki Buddha — Anil_Jacob_IV🇮🇳 (@follow_amj) February 26, 2023

People are giving all sorts of reactions after seeing the screenshot of Shekhar Gupta’s following list. Some are calling him a tharki old man while others are calling it a natural phenomenon. A user said, “Kaun kehta hai ki buddhe ishq nahi karte, who ishq to karte hain lekin un par koi shaq nahi karta (Who says that old people don’t love, they love but nobody suspects them).”

कौन कहते है बूढ़े इश्क़ नही करते वो इश्क़ तो करते है लेकिन उनपर कोई शक नही करता 😂😂 — Deni Patel ॐ (@Denipatel_) February 26, 2023

Another user commenting on this said that if a person stays on Twitter the entire day, then he definitely needs such distractions to stay interested.

Banda sara din twitter par rahega toh Mahool bhi toh hona chiye waisa..🤡 — Avish Mathur (@mathur_sahb) February 26, 2023

While the social media users are having fun at Shekhar Gupta’s expense, The Print’s founder is yet to react to all the jokes and memes.