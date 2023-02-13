Controversial statements by Islamist Maulanas in India are not over yet. After Maulana Madani compared Om with Allah and Manu with Adam, Maulana Sajid Rashidi has come up with a new claim in which he said that the first human Hazrat Adam was a Muslim and that he was a messenger of God. Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that this so-called first human worshipped Allah. He further claimed that Manu and Hazrat Adam are the same and all the gods and goddesses including Shri Ram are descendants of this so-called Hazrat Adam.

While speaking to the news agency ANI, Maulana Sajid Rashidi was giving an explanation of the controversial statements given by Maulana Madani. During this, he said, “I am telling the things as per my faith. Because the constitution allows us to believe in our faith, practice it, and preach it. So, according to our faith, we believe that Hazrat Adam was the first human. He was also a messenger of god. When Akhand Bharat existed, at that time, Sri Lanka, Iran, Iraq, etc. all were united. At that time, he came to Sri Lanka which is Hindustan. He was a messenger of god. we call him Hazrat Adam and he is mentioned many times in Quran.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi added, “So, he (Maulana Madani) meant to say that the first human was a messenger of god and that he was a Muslim. It is only after him that the rest of the world was created. This means that Hazrat Adam came as the first human and everything else was created after that. He meant that Hazrat Adam too believed in Allah. We call Hazrat Adam to the one whom you call Manu. Therefore, he worshipped Allah and it is properly mentioned in Quran a number of times in various chapters. Quran tells about why Hazrat Adam came to this world, why he was sent here, how did he have kids here in this world, how many times he married, and all. So, all he (Maulana Madani) meant to say was that everything is mentioned there. “

Maulana Sajid Rashidi continued, “Quran says that Hazrat Adam also believed in Allah. Because he was the first human. All humans were born only after him. Be it Shri Ram or you take an example of any god or goddess. Every one of them is a descendant of Hazrat Adam. This was the motive behind his (Maulana Madani’s) statement. And this is my faith.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, “I can express my faith anywhere. I can say it among people like me or among others because the constitution gives me the right to do so. There was no need to make a controversy out of this. Those who have created a controversy have done so in an unnecessary way. If Jain Dharmagurus or Hindu Dharmagurus start to talk according to their faiths then what happens? Nowadays, there are talks about Ramayan (Ramcharitmanas) that some of the Chaupais are incorrect. Ram Ji left Seeta Ji, or he went to the jungles as per the orders of his father, we never talk about this. Because it is your faith. We talk about our faith. Making controversy on these things is a mindset that prevents Hindus and Muslims from uniting together. This controversy is purposely created so that the hatred between Hindus and Muslims grows more.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi further said, “Jain Dharmaguru Lokesh is connected to me on WhatsApp. We have a word almost daily, or after every 1 or 2 days. If he sits in front of me, I will prove this to him. Let him come with his scriptures, I will take along my scriptures. If he proves that the first human to come into this world was a Jain or a Hindu, then I will accept it. We are proving things. Our religious book Quran says that the first human who came into this world was a Muslim who believed in Allah and worshipped Allah. All other humans came into existence only after that first human. All are his descendants.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi recently whitewashed Mahmud Ghazni

On Thursday, February 9, Gujarat Police said that an FIR was lodged against Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the chairman of the All India Imam Association for his remarks that the Islamic tyrant Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy Somnath Temple due to his hatred towards infidels (Kafirs) but to stop the alleged ‘wrongdoings’ that were taking place inside the temple.

The complaint against the Hinduphobic maulana was filed by Somnath Temple Trust General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda on the basis of which a case has been registered by the police. Following the FIR, Maulana Sajid Rashidi issued a half-hearted apology to Somnath Trust saying it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He also stated that his claims were based on Romila Thapar’s writings. he also added that during their 800-year rule, Muslim rulers in India had donated lands for temples and invested money to beautify those temples.