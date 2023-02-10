On Thursday, February 9, Gujarat Police said that an FIR has been lodged against Maulana Sajid Rashidi, the chairman of the All India Imam Association for his remarks that the Islamic tyrant Mahmud of Ghazni did not destroy Somnath Temple due to his hatred towards infidels (Kafirs) but to stop the alleged ‘wrongdoings’ that were taking place inside the temple.

The complaint against the Hinduphobic maulana has been filed by Somnath Temple Trust General Manager Vijaysinh Chavda on the basis of which a case has been registered by the police.

“We have seen the video of Maulana Sajid Rashidi, in which he was heard making indecent remarks about the Somnath Temple. His remarks have hurt the sentiments of the devotees. We have filed a complaint on behalf of the Somnath Temple Trust,” Vijaysingh Chavda said.

We saw a video of Maulana Sajid Rashidi, All India Imam Assn’s President where he is heard making an indecent remark against Somnath temple. His statement has hurt sentiments of devotees. We’ve filed a complaint on behalf of Somnath Trust:V Chavda, Gen Manager,Somnath Trust (9.2) pic.twitter.com/CfqT1iQQB8 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

It is notable that the controversial Maulana had recently sparked outrage after claiming that Mahmud of Ghazni had not destroyed the Somnath Temple rather he was informed that ‘wrong activities’ were taking place in the temple in the name of faith and deities and young girls were abducted.

“This is true that there has been a Mughal era and Mughal rulers were there for 800 years, however, they had nothing to do with religion. If you read history you will find that there are many such examples like Mahmud of Ghazni. It is wrongly said that he demolished the Somnath Temple. In fact, Ghaznavi was informed by the locals what was actually happening there in the name of faith. What was being done in the name of Devi-Devtas. How the young girls were going missing there,” Rashidi told ANI.

The controversial Maulana went on to say that “Ghaznavi then had the inspection conducted there. He went and invaded the Somnath temple after learning that the claims made by people were indeed true. Instead of destroying the Somnath temple, he only put an end to the wrongdoings that were taking place in the temple.”

An FIR has been filed at Prabhas Patan and Maulana Rashidi has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, language, etc.) and 295A (malicious act intended to hurt religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said. Manoharsinh Jadeja, district superintendent of police, told the media, “We have learned that Rashidi has made offensive comments.”

This is, however, not the first time that Rashidi has spewed venom against Hindu temples. In December last year, Maulana Rashidi stoked controversy by saying that after 100 years when Muslims come to power in India, the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be demolished and a mosque will be built at its place.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, “Muslims are silent today. But m My children… my son, his son, his grandson….but after 50-100 years they will learn from history that our mosque was destroyed and turned into a temple. A Muslim judge, Muslim ruler, or Muslim government may come to power at that time. Nothing can be said about whether there will be changes… So, based on that history, won’t a mosque be constructed by destroying this temple? It definitely will be.”

Maulana Rashidi says his claims on Somnath were based on information provided by Romila Thapar

Following the FIR, Maulana Rashidi has issued a half-hearted apology to Somnath Trust saying it was not his intention to hurt anyone. He has also stated that his claims were based on Romila Thapar’s writings. he also added that during their 800-year rule, Muslim rulers in India had donated lands for temples and invested money to beautify those temples.

It was not my intention to hurt anyone. I read historian Romila Thapar & accordingly made remarks. I apologize to the Somnath Trustees as my intention was not to hurt anyone. Muslims ruled for 800 years and they donated land for temples and beautified them: Maulana Sajid Rashidi pic.twitter.com/SZJ1BA6jU6 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

Destruction of the Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni

Destroying the temples and idols of the Kafirs was upheld by the invaders as their “religious duty” during the Islamic invasions of India. Two temples, Somnath in Gujarat and Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, have each been invaded 17 and 18 times, respectively, while vast numbers of temples have been desecrated, plundered, and destroyed during that time.

The deep-rooted antagonism towards Hindus was embodied by Mahmud of Ghazni who led 17 invasions on the Somnath Temple and desecrated the idols. In 1025, he plundered the holy idol of Somnath during his sixteenth expedition to India. “Somnath” is Sanskrit for “moon master.” The Somnath temple located in Gujarat, India, is the first of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

According to historical records, he smashed and broke the Lord Somnath idol into four pieces during his 16th invasion of the Somnath Temple. Mahmud of Ghazni entered the temple after defeating the temple’s guardians and saw the magnificent idol of Lord Somnath there. He took his mace and attacked with such vigour that the Lord Somnath idol, which was reportedly five yards long, was shattered into pieces after he became enraged upon seeing the idol.

After the protectors of the Somnath temple were defeated, it is stated in Tariki-e-Alfi, a historical work compiled by a committee formed by Akbar, that Brahmins offered Mahmud of Ghazni an unheard-of amount of wealth in exchange for leaving the ling of Somnath undamaged. Mahmud, in response, said that after he died, he would rather love to be known in the presence of Allah as Butshikan (the destroyer of idols) rather than ButParast (the devotee of idols). He rejected the Brahmins’ offer and demolished the Somnath idol.

Tarikh-i-Alfi reference

The fragments of the Somnath idol were buried inside the Jama Masjid in Ghazni and beneath the entrance to the Sultan’s palace, according to Al-Beruni, an Islamic scholar active during the reign of Mahmud of Ghazni, so that people would step on them while visiting the mosque and the palace and continue to humiliate the idol worshippers.