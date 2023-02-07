On February 7, a video of a group of men attacking a school bus in the village of Harchowal, district Gurdaspur, Punjab, went viral on social media. As per reports, a pet dog had died after coming under the bus. The angry owner of the dog came in front of the bus with others, carrying swords, and attacked it despite the bus carrying school children. Witnessing the men attacking the bus, the students started screaming and crying. The driver of the school bus made the video of the attack.

Some people armed with swords stopped a school bus following an altercation with the bus driver in Gurdaspur. They didn’t even care about crying children in the bus 👎 pic.twitter.com/TjxpXIFww0 — PunFact (@pun_fact) February 7, 2023

As per reports, the driver was slowly driving the school bus on a narrow road in the village. Two dogs suddenly came in front of the bus fighting each other. The driver applied the brakes but before the bus could stop, one of the dogs came under the bus. Within a few minutes, some youths came with swords and attacked the school bus. Witnessing the horrific scene, the children started screaming.

The villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the screams. They tried to calm the situation down but the high-voltage drama continued.

The driver of the bus said in a statement that when the group of men attacked the bus, he tried to stop them. However, the attackers kept saying that their dog worth Rs 50,000 was killed. He said that the attackers allegedly said they do not care if any of the children got hurt. The police are reportedly aware of the issue and an investigation into the matter is underway.