Tuesday, February 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Sword-wielding men attack school bus full of children in Gurdaspur, Punjab, video goes...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Watch: Sword-wielding men attack school bus full of children in Gurdaspur, Punjab, video goes viral

As per reports, the driver was slowly driving the school bus on a narrow road in the village. Two dogs suddenly came in front of the bus fighting each other.

OpIndia Staff
Man attacked school bus in Gurdaspur
School bus full of children attacked by sword-wielding angry dog owner whose dog got crushed under the bus (Image: SS from viral video)
13

On February 7, a video of a group of men attacking a school bus in the village of Harchowal, district Gurdaspur, Punjab, went viral on social media. As per reports, a pet dog had died after coming under the bus. The angry owner of the dog came in front of the bus with others, carrying swords, and attacked it despite the bus carrying school children. Witnessing the men attacking the bus, the students started screaming and crying. The driver of the school bus made the video of the attack.

As per reports, the driver was slowly driving the school bus on a narrow road in the village. Two dogs suddenly came in front of the bus fighting each other. The driver applied the brakes but before the bus could stop, one of the dogs came under the bus. Within a few minutes, some youths came with swords and attacked the school bus. Witnessing the horrific scene, the children started screaming.

The villagers rushed to the spot after hearing the screams. They tried to calm the situation down but the high-voltage drama continued.

The driver of the bus said in a statement that when the group of men attacked the bus, he tried to stop them. However, the attackers kept saying that their dog worth Rs 50,000 was killed. He said that the attackers allegedly said they do not care if any of the children got hurt. The police are reportedly aware of the issue and an investigation into the matter is underway.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPunjab swords; Punjab Khalistan
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
617,629FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com