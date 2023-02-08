TMC MP Mahua Moitra defends her ‘hara*i’ comment, says criticising her behaviour is ‘patriarchy’

A day after using abusive language inside the Parliament, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday seemed to defend herself by blaming the ‘Indian patriarchial system’ and indicated that nobody would have targeted a man for saying what she said. The MP instead of issuing an apology, counter-attacked the people who slammed her for using the ‘hara*i’ word inside the parliament.

“BJP is saying how can I use such a word being woman, do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? So there’s patriarchy. I’m surprised BJP is teaching us parliamentary etiquette. That representative from Delhi heckled me. I’ll call an apple an apple, not an orange…if they’ll take me to the privileges committee, I’ll put my side of the story,” TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on February 8.

The TMC MP meanwhile also commented on the Adani controversy and slammed the BJP for allegedly concealing the truth. “For first time, all of us were able to show to people of India what this Adanigate was all about. BJP has been trying to shove this under the carpet for past 3 years. Glad all Opposition parties together came out. People of India could see the extent of Adanigate scandal,” she said to ANI.

Moitra on Tuesday used the word ‘hara*i’ while another lawmaker, K Ram Mohan Naidu of the Telugu Desham Party was speaking in the Lok Sabha. The MP from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party went on an unhinged rant following the uproar on social media over her actions. The video of the incident went viral over the internet with netizens questioning her behaviour, which further irked the MP.

On February 7, 2023, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu presented his remarks during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Lok Sabha. As per the uncorrected discussion text available on Lok Sabha’s website, Mahua said, “Kitne [abusive word] bante hain… Kitne mahaan… aapko to pata hoga…”. Several members of the Parliament objected to the language and demanded an apology from her.

The Chairperson mentioned that none of her statements would go on record. He said, “No harsh word need be used in the House, that too, offensive word should not be used. When it has been used, as we all know, I will request the Leader of the concerned Party and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs to consult and take an appropriate decision.”

Her comments were also criticized by several BJP leaders who said that the leader had crossed her line in the parliament. “Serial offender Mahua Moitra crosses the line- uses abusive language inside Parliament! Earlier she has abused a journalist with offensive gesture, insulted Maa Kaali, attacked Brahmins with “Chotiwala Rakshas” jibe. Will TMC still defend her? Or will it condemn and act on her,” pondered BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

Also BJP MP Hema Malini slammed the leader for using abusive language. “They should control their tongue. They should not get over-excited and emotional. Each and every member of Parliament is a respectable person,” she said.

However, after netizens criticized Moitra for using abusive language in the Parliament, she went on an unhinged rant on social media and claimed that no one was “behind her”. She said, “Nobody is behind Mahua. Mahua is behind the truth. (And truth can’t be silenced by thug hecklers).”