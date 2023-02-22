Netizens are celebrating the anniversary of the Chaat War that took place in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, two years ago. ‘Einstein Uncle’, who was the main attraction of the Chaat War, is once again in the headlines. He is remembered for his unique hairstyle. The video of this street fight had gone viral on social media as two groups of Chaat sellers clashed over customers. Whoever saw the video couldn’t stop laughing.

Overall, this war between the Chaat stall operators in Baghpat is still fresh in the public memory. Harendra, who was given the nickname “chacha” by social media users, became the subject of memes due to his high level of involvement in the street fight.

The Baghpat Chaat Battle is trending on Twitter. Netizens are remembering the fight between the chat stall owners by sharing a 2-year-old video. The people involved in this fight also suffered minor injuries but the scenes of the fight are still entertaining people. Journalist Aastha Kaushik has informed about ‘Einstein Uncle’, the hero of the Baghpat Chaat war, that he has got his hair shortened.

प्रसिद्ध ‘बागपत चाट युद्ध’ की आज दूसरी वर्षगाँठ है! बड़ा अपडेट ये कि सुप्रसिद्ध चाट वाले चाचा ने अब अपना हेयरकट करवा दिया है! उनका कहना है कि रोज़ाना घटना सुना-सुना कर वो तंग आ गए थे…वो लड़के-लड़कियों को सेल्फ़ी दें या चाट बेचें!! इसीलिए उन्होंने 15 दिन पहले ही हेयरकट करवा लिया! pic.twitter.com/NVTDaq2nfE — Astha Kaushik (@ASTHAKAUSHIIK) February 22, 2023

Aastha Kaushik wrote, “Today is the second anniversary of the famous ‘Baghpat Chaat War’! The big update is that the famous chaat-seller uncle has now got his haircut done! He says that he was fed up with discussions about the incidents every day. Should he give selfies to boys and girls or sell chaat? That’s why he got the haircut done 15 days in advance!”

A Twitter user named Vivek Shukla has written while sharing the video, “Have not forgotten – will not forget. On February 22, 2021, the first Chaat rebellion of independent India took place in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh. Salute to all the mighty warriors involved in this fierce war.”

न भूले हैं – न भूलेंगे 🔥



22 फरवरी, सन् 2021 को उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले में स्वतंत्र भारत का प्रथम चाट विद्रोह हुआ था। इस भीषण युद्ध में शामिल समस्त पराक्रमी योद्धाओं को नमन 🙏🏼 #BaghpatVidroh pic.twitter.com/4wzsORJzRz — Vivek Shukla (@vidrohi_offical) February 22, 2023

A user Prem Mohanty wrote, “2nd anniversary of the famous Battle of Baghpat. Legend of Einstein Chacha started.”

2nd anniversary of the famous Battle of Baghpat …legend of Einstein Chacha started 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4L2ez6QG4d — Prem Mohanty 🏏⚽️ (@philipbkk) February 22, 2023

Journalist Varsha Singh wrote, “The ‘Chaat Rebellion’ that took place on February 22, 2021, in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh has completed 2 years today. The art of wielding the sword-stick of the warriors of this war is still fresh in the mind.”

22 फरवरी, सन् 2021 को उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत जिले में हुए ‘चाट विद्रोह’ को आज 2 साल पूरे हो गए…इस युद्ध के योद्धाओं की तलवार-लट्ठ चलाने की कला आज भी जहन में ताजा है. 😬🙃#Baghpat pic.twitter.com/p3nlkZQxVl — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) February 22, 2023

Another Twitter user Danish Choudhary wrote, “The famous Chaat war of Baghpat was fought on this day only! Tribute to the warriors on the second anniversary of the Baghpat Chat battle today!”

On February 22, 2021, there was a fierce lathi-charge between two chaat stall owners in Baghpat over a minor dispute that started about calling customers to their stalls. 5-6 people were involved in the fight for several minutes. Every person involved in the fight was beaten fiercely by opposite sides. Fighters rolled on the road as they beat each other. The main attraction of this battle was the ‘Einstein Uncle’ famous for his unique hairstyle. His real name is Harendra Singh. It is being reported that he has now got his hair cut after being fed up with the countless selfie requests by the fans and customers.