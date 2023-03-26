Akal Takht (the highest temporal seat of Sikhs) Jathedar (Sikh leader) Giani Harpreet Singh, on Saturday, asked ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief and Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh to turn himself in and assist with the investigation. ”If Amritpal is out (of police net), then I will ask him to present (before police) and cooperate with (police) investigation,” he stated.

He also criticized the police’s ability, questioning why, despite having a large force, they were unable to apprehend the self-styled Sikh preacher. He denounced the police and claimed that they apprehended innocent Sikh youth from their homes. He also alleged that the residences of journalists in Punjab are being raided.

He contended that unfair arrests by the police are being made of individuals for merely posting on social media. He underlined that people’s human rights have been infringed by the government and mentioned that the administration ought to make its position clear.

He earlier bemoaned that the administration was attempting to destabilise Punjab. He complained that the internet shutdown led to creating rumours and panic among people in the state. He reminded the authorities of the precarious circumstances in the 1980s and forewarned them of the negative effects of their actions.

He accused the government of engaging in ‘dirty politics.’ He charged it with attempting to defame and harm Sikhs in order to advance their political goals. He alleged that Sikh youth are being harassed by the police.

He argued that for a peaceful Punjab, the governments, both centre and state, must address the Sikhs’ concerns. He opined that taking harsh measures will not only make Punjab unstable but also disturb the country’s tranquilly.

The ‘innocent’ young Sikhs who have been held by the police, he added, should be freed since their parents are very concerned. He remarked that the state administration need to clarify its position on the current situation in Punjab.

On March 27, the Jathedar summoned a special gathering at Akal Takht for Sikh organisations, intellectuals, lawyers, journalists, student organisations, and others to deliberate on the issue.