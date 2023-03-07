Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Aligarh: Mosque covered in black tarpaulin ahead of Holi to avoid colour splashing

Abhishek, SP City Aligarh confirmed the development and said, "The area is sensitive. This trend is followed so that communal harmony can be maintained in the area."

Halwaiyan mosque in Aligarh covered with tarpaulin ahead of Holi
Aligarh mosque covered with tarpaulin ahead of Holi, image via ANI
10

Ahead of the Hindu festival of Holi and its colourful celebrations, the mosque in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been covered with tarpaulin to safeguard itself from colours. The Masjid which has been covered with black material has been identified as Abdul Karim Masjid which is located on the city’s most sensitive crossroad. 

According to ANI’s report, the tarpaulins have also been put up to maintain communal harmony in the region. “Halwaiyan Mosque in Aligarh is covered with tarpaulin ahead of the Holi festival. It is happening for the last 4-5 years to ensure that colours don’t splash on the walls of the mosque,” said Haji Mohammad Iqbal, caretaker of the mosque. 

He also said that the covers had been put up on the instructions of the local administration and the police. “On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw color or dirt in the mosque,” he reaffirmed.

Abhishek, SP City Aligarh confirmed the development and said, “The area is sensitive. This trend is followed so that communal harmony can be maintained in the area.”

Holi, the festival of colours, will be celebrated on March 8. The event marks the beginning of spring on the Indian subcontinent and honours the qualities of inclusiveness and humanity. Holi is a festival that is observed over two days, Holika Dahan and Holi Milan, to symbolize harmony and joy, and mark the arrival of a bountiful flowering season.

