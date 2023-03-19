Amid Amritpal chase in India, ‘Referendum 2020’ takes place in Brisbane, Australia, here is what we know

On March 19 (local time), the scheduled voting for the so-called Referendum 2020 for a so-called separate Sikh Nation Khalistan took place in Brisbane, Australia. As per initial reports, the propaganda appeared to have failed as only a few hundred of the community members turned up to vote. The banned terrorist organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting voting worldwide. Notably, the voting in Australia is happening amid a crackdown on pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in Punjab, India.

Recently, Indian Consulate was attacked in Brisbane by Khalistani supporters. They had chanted anti-Hindu slogans outside the consulate. There were reports that the consulate was forced to shut down, but the Ministry of External Affairs refuted it.

Low turnout for Referendum 2020 voting

Australia Today reported that the Khalistani propaganda at Brisbane failed miserably as Sikhs rejected the idea of Khalistan. Editor-in-chief of The Australia Today, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, was present on the ground to cover the so-called Referendum 2020 voting. “The Khalistani propagandists have gone quiet. Their lines have diminished. There are hardly around 100 people right behind me. The community in Queensland has shunned the idea of Khalistan. Shun their propaganda and extremist views,” he said in his report. SFJ has called Brisbane a “battlefield”.

Australian Hindu Media reported that by 12 PM local time, only several hundred people turned up for the “much-hyped” Brisbane Khalistan Referendum.

As at 12 noon, only several hundred people have turned up for the much-hyped Brisbane Khalistan Referendum. They are all enjoying the langar being provided. pic.twitter.com/Z7snhIZhp1 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) March 19, 2023

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab. Security personnel from Central agencies, including CRPF in the state for the G20 summit, joined the operation with Punjab Police. The Police arrested 78 associates of Amritpal Singh during the operation, however, Singh was still on the run by the time this report was written. Punjab Police issued an advisory not to believe rumours on social media. Furthermore, internet services were shut in the state till March 19, 12 PM. Punjab Government imposed Section 144 in the state to ensure law and order. Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive by the state government.

Referendum 2020

The banned Khalistani organisation, Sikhs For Justice, is conducting so-called voting for Referendum 2020, demanding a so-called separate Sikh nation Khalistan. The last voting occurred on January 29, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia, where many Hindu protesters were injured after Khalistanis attacked them with batons, sharp weapons and fists. Amidst the rising Khalistani movement in Australia, several Hindu temples were attacked and pro-Khalistan, anti-India, anti-Hindu and anti-Modi slogans were written by Khalistanis on the walls of the temples. Hindu temples in UK and Canada were also attacked in recent times.