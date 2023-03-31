On 31st March 2023, a day after Ram Navami celebrations, violence erupted between two groups in Sasaram of Bihar over the burning of the Ram Navami pandal soon after the processions concluded. Section 144 has been imposed in the city, and a heavy police force is deployed to control the situation.

A heavy stone pelting occurred as two groups confronted each other in the Gola Bazar area of Sasaram. Many shops were vandalised and several others were set ablaze by the rioters during this time. Gola Bazar, Kadirganj, Mubarakarganj, Chaukhandi, and Navratna markets in Sasaram town are completely shut down. The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the area.

The police administration says that the situation is under control. However, tension still prevails between the two sides. According to reports, two policemen have also been shot, although this has not been confirmed.

According to locals, the procession had concluded in the area. Meanwhile, some people set the Ram Navami pandal on fire. The situation worsened as soon as the pandal caught fire. The miscreants vandalised several vehicles. Several shops were also set on fire. As soon as the incident was reported, a large number of police forces reached the spot and controlled the situation. At present, a police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is under control.

On the other hand, another incident of stone-pelting and bombing came to light after tension between two sides in Sahajlal Pir mohalla of the Nagar police station area. SDO Manoj Kumar’s bodyguard Sushant Kumar Mandal was injured in the stone pelting. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

It is notable that, Union Home Minister Amit shah is on a visit to Bihar and he is scheduled to hold a rally in Sasaram on Sunday. Home Minister Amit Shah will attend an event, two kilometers away from the area where tension prevails in Sasaram. Posters have also been put up in the area by the BJP regarding the celebration of the birth anniversary of Maurya King Ashoka.

On 30th March 2023, Ram Navami processions were attacked and violence erupted in various places across the country. There were reports of stone-pelting and violence in many cities of the country. One person was killed in West Bengal and one in Maharashtra in these violent incidents. Apart from this, there have also been reports of stones pelting on the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Navami or the birth anniversary of Lord Rama is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar year. On that day, Hindus seek blessings from Lord Rama, provide food to the needy, perform rituals, take out processions, and so on. But Islamists have attacked these Ram Navami processions at many places in the country, as part of growing attacks on Hindu festivals.