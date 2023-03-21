On Sunday, amid accusations and denials from the leaders of the BJP and the Samajwadi Party, the elections for chairperson and vice-chairperson of 7000 Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS) in Uttar Pradesh wrapped up with BJP winning around 80% of the seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Party leaders won 80% of the seats in the elementary-level societies, while the Samajwadi Party leaders succeeded in a few areas. Reports of stone-throwing, sword-waving, and gunfire emerged from several areas of Uttar Pradesh. Several individuals were injured in one such event, which was reported by Bhagwantpur Sadhan Sahkari Samiti.

Elections were only held in 76 of Lucknow’s 81 PACCs. Of these, the BJP got as many as 61 seats.

There are 84 PACC societies in Meerut, and five of those organizations’ elections were postponed for a variety of reasons. The Bharatiya Janata Party gained the majority of seats in the remaining half of the PACCs, where elections were held with no opposition, according to Maninder Pal, chairman of the Meerut DCCB.

The 132 PACCs in Badaun held their elections for Chairman, Vice-Chairman, and Directors without any opposition. The elected PACC delegates gathered at a nearby BJP party office shortly after the polls to celebrate their success.

There are 132 PACCs in Lakhimpur Kheri, of which the elections for 2 cooperatives were cancelled. In this district, 92 societies held their elections without any opposition, while the remaining societies went to the polls. According to reports, the BJP won the majority of the seats in this district.

“In, Barabanki District, there are 123 PACCs, out of which the elections of 90 societies were held unopposed and the remaining PACCS went to the polls”, Barabanki DCCB Chairman Dhirendra Kumar Verma was quoted as saying.

Most of the PACCS in Banda had unanimous elections, and very few people showed up at the polls. The BJP won the majority of the seats. According to Prakash Dwivedi, the previous Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Upbhokta Sahakari Sangh Limited, the elections were held without any problems or mishaps.

There are 115 PACCs in the district of Shahjahanpur. Of them, 111 societies saw BJP representatives win the polls, while three societies had independent candidates prevail.

The BJP won 57 PACC elections in the Ambedkar Nagar district, which has 90 societies. Elections for cooperative unions and block unions would follow the primary-level co-op elections. There are 1297 co-ops, and elections for them will begin on March 22 and end on March 31 of the current year. Subsequently, from April 3 through April 13, 2023, Krya-Vikray co-ops will commence the election process for around existent 225 cooperatives.

On Sunday, out of 7148 cooperative societies, elections were held for the post of president and vice-president in 7,000 societies. Of these, BJP candidates won in more than 6200 committees. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party has registered victory on more than 500 committees.