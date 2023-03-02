On Wednesday, the United Hindu Front launched a protest at a book fair in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan after several Christian missionaries attempted to distribute objectionable content against Hindus. The missionaries also distributed free Bible and indicated the non-Christian attendees to accept Christianity as their new religion.

The event was posted by the United Hindu Front on Twitter which said, “The United Hindu Front demands strict action against Christian missionaries spreading propaganda against Hinduism and distributing objectionable material and protested.”

According to the reports, the Christian missionaries were distributing objectionable content against Hindus and Bible for free even to small children. They were trying to prepare Hindus for conversion, it said.

The protest at the book fair erupted after Dharmendra Bedi, the national vice president of the United Hindu Front, arrived at the event together with Rahul Manchanda, the organization’s leader in Delhi, and other UHF employees.

Jai Bhagwan Goyal, the national president of the Rashtrawadi Shiv Sena and the international executive president of the Front, said that individuals working for Christian missionaries were disparaging Hindus and persuading them to convert to Christianity.

In the meanwhile, Goyal has requested that the book stalls installed by the Christian missionaries be taken down immediately.

He further stated that the Kejriwal administration has encouraged open conversions in the nation’s capital. Goyal also requested that individuals engaged in conversion operations face harsh punishment from the police and the administration.