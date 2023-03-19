On Sunday (March 19), a team of Delhi police arrived at the residence of Rahul Gandhi after he claimed that two women confided in him about being gang raped during the Kashmir leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police team was led by Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda.

The development comes three days after the police sent a notice to the Congress leader, seeking information about the victims so that appropriate action could be taken in the case.

Delhi | Special CP (L&O) Sagar Preet Hooda arrives at the residence of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in connection with the notice that was served to him by police to seek information on the ‘sexual harassment’ victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. pic.twitter.com/WCAKxLdtZJ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

While speaking about the matter, Special CP (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said, “Information has been passed on to Rahul Gandhi that we are here now…We are here to gather details from him so that immediate action can be taken against the accused and justice can be rendered.”

He explained that the police took cognisance of the matter after Rahul Gandhi’s claims went viral on social media.

#WATCH | We’ve come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during Yatra he met several women & they told him that they had been raped…We’re trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims: Special CP (L&O) SP Hooda pic.twitter.com/XDHru2VUMJ — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

While speaking about the matter, veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days.”

“If they are so much concerned why didn’t they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will respond to it as per law,” he brazened it out.

Delhi | It has been 45 days since Bharat Jodo Yatra ended. They (Delhi police) are going for questioning after 45 days. If they are so much concerned why didn’t they go to him in February? Rahul Gandhi’s legal team will respond to it as per law: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh pic.twitter.com/Xo4JqErSGG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

While it is true that Rahul Gandhi initially spoke of the victims at Srinagar on January 30 this year, the Congress scion reiterated his claims during his anti-India tirade at the University of Cambridge on February 28.

“In one particular case, a girl told me that she was raped. I asked her to call the police. She declined to do so, saying that she would be shamed by society,” Rahul Gandhi had said in Srinagar.

He also made similar claims during his talk at Cambridge university. The Congress scion said that two women had approached him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and held his hand. He said that one of the women told him, “my sister and I were gang raped by five men.”

Rahul Gandhi said that when he offered to call the cops, they declined, saying that they would be shamed and remain unmarried. According to him, the duo only confided in him because they thought of the Congress leader as their ‘brother’.