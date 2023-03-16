The Delhi Police has issued a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his recent claims that women in Kashmir had told him during his Bharat Jodo Yatra that they were gang rape victims. The police have asked him to give the details of those women so that action can be taken in those cases.

He had made the comments in Srinagar during the Bharat Jodo yatra, where he had said, “In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don’t call the police then I will be shamed”. He also said that he had heard that women are still being sexually assaulted.

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned it in his already controversial speech in Cambridge university in the UK, where he said that when he was walking in Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, two women had approached him and held his hand. He said that one of the women said, “my sister and me were gang raped by five guys”, when he talked to them.

He said that when he offered to call the cops, they declined, saying that they will be shamed and they will never get married if he calls the cops. According to Rahul Gandhi, they only wanted their ‘brother’ Rahul Gandhi to know what happened to them, and then walked away.

Now, taking cognizance of social media posts on Rahul Gandhi’s comments, the Delhi Police have sent a questionary to him and have asked him to give details about women who approached him regarding sexual harassment.

Police asked them to give details of those women so that they can be provided security, and action can be taken against the perpetrators.