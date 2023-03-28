On March 28, several Twitter users shared Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a statement that he would move to a servant’s quarter to make way for Rahul Gandhi after he lost government accommodation.

Twitter users claim Kharge said he would move to servant quarters for Gandhi. Source: Twitter

Our investigation found that a satire portal, The Unpaid Times, was the source of the tweets. In a tweet, they wrote, “If Rahul Gandhi ji vacates his official bungalow, he can live in my house, I am willing to move into servant quarter for him.” Claims Congress president Mallikarjun Khadge.” Their Twitter bio says, “The best fake news website of India”. The tweet was fake, but it is not completely false.

“If Rahul Gandhi ji vacates his official bungalow, he can live in my house, I am willing to move into servant quarter for him.” Claims Congress president Mallikarjun Khadge. pic.twitter.com/Rnifc2jYwW — The UnPaid Times (@UnPaidTimes) March 28, 2023

As per the News Agency ANI, Kharge offered to vacate his house for Rahul Gandhi. Slamming the Government of India for asking Gandhi to vacate the government accommodation, Kharge said, “They will make all attempts to weaken him (Rahul Gandhi), but if he vacates the bungalow, he will go live with his mother, or he can come to me, and I will vacate one. I condemn the attitude of Govt to scare, threaten and humiliate him. This isn’t the way.” However, it is unclear where Kharge would go if he vacates the house for Gandhi.

They will make all attempts to weaken him (Rahul Gandhi) but if he vacates the bungalow, he’ll go live with his mother or he can come to me & I’ll vacate one. I condemn the attitude of Govt to scare, threaten & humiliate him. This isn’t the way. Sometimes, we’ve been without a… https://t.co/c3LzehDt9u pic.twitter.com/iEqbH5dQ6y — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Claiming the party in power does it to humiliate others, he said, “Sometimes, we have been without a bungalow for 3-4 months. I received my bungalow after six months. People do this to humiliate others. I condemn such an attitude.”

Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate the house

Days after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow in Lutyens’ Delhi, reported ANI. The news agency quoted a source saying that the Lok Sabha Housing committee has issued a notice to the Gandhi scion asking him to vacate his government-allotted bungalow. According to reports, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee has asked Rahul Gandhi to vacate the bungalow by April 22. Rahul Gandhi has occupied the bungalow since he was allotted the same after becoming a member of Lok Sabha from Amethi in 2004.

Verdict: Congress President offered to vacate his house for Rahul Gandhi but did not say he would move to servant quarters. The information being shared on social media is half true.