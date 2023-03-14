The ongoing Ambaji Temple prasad controversy has finally been settled, with the Gujarat administration deciding to honour the faith of the devotees and numerous Hindu organisations who were opposed to the decision to alter the prasad from mohanthal to chikki at the Ambaji temple.

The administration has now decided that the temple would continue to offer Mohanthal, the traditional prasad offering of mohanthal at the sacred Ambaji temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. In addition, the temple would also offer ‘chikki’ as the second option for prasad.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Gandhinagar today (March 14, Tuesday). The meeting was attended by members of Ambaji Mandir Trust led by temple Mahant Bhattji Maharaj, the Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel. Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel was also present at the meeting. It was decided to restart offering Mohanthal as prasad at the Ambaji Temple with immediate effect.

Following the meeting, Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel said, “Some devotees complained that Mohanthal, which was offered as prasad did not last long and that after a few days, moulds used to grow on it. However, following the resistance from the devotees, now the traditional prasad of Mohanthal will continue. The quality of Mohanthal will be improved. Additionally, Chikki prasad will also be offered as the second option.”

“This is a religious matter. For 35-37 years, Mohanthal was a part of the temple’s prasad system. The alteration was done in response to suggestions and complaints about the quality of Mohanthal. Now, we will strive to improve the quality based on suggestions received,” Rishikesh Patel added.

Meanwhile, Bhattji Maharaj, the temple’s head, also reiterated the decisions taken in the meeting. “The customary prasad of Mohanthal will continue in the Ambaji temple. The mawa and peanut’s sukhdi will be added as prasad. Distribution of prasad will start immediately.”

Notably, the Ambaji Temple administration had stopped offering Mohanthal as prasad after the temple on March 4, announced that Mohanthal, a traditional sweet Prasad, would be replaced with Chikki. Mohathan is a traditional sweet of besan (gram flour), sugar, ghee and milk. It is a traditional Gujarati sweet and has served as a prasad at many temples, including Ambaji temple, for many decades. Chikki is a brittle sweet made with jaggery and nuts, usually peanuts or sesame seeds.

The temple administration justified its decision by contending that the shelf life of Mohanthal was only 8 to 10 days. Meanwhile, ‘chikki’ comes with a longer shelf life and could be consumed for months. Moreover, it could also be bought online by devotees living far away and can easily be transported to states and countries, which is why, the authorities said, that a decision was taken to replace the Mohanthal with Chikki in prasad.

Hindu organisations and devotees oppose the decision

The announcement, however, met stiff resistance from devotees and Hindu organisations alike, who believe that the prasad of mohanthal, which has been served at the temple for decades, has traditional and sentimental value for the devotees. Posters have reportedly appeared in many locations urging that ‘Mohanthal’ be reintroduced as Ambaji ‘prasad,’ even though ‘Chikki’ can be an additional item.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also supported the demand to resume Mohanthal Prasad at the temple. VHP Gujarat General Minister Ashok Raval said in a statement that he met the government officials and they assured the Trust would sort the matter out. He expressed his displeasure over the statement issued by the Health Minister.