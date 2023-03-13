A Doha-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at Karachi International Airport after a passenger died mid-flight. The Airport Medical Staff at Jinnah International Airport declared the Nigerian passenger dead upon arrival. As per the report by ARY News, the pilot of flight 6E-1736 sought permission to make an emergency landing when a Nigerian passenger on board felt unwell, his health quickly worsened, and he died mid-air.

IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team, says the airline. — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2023

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson was cited by ARY News as saying that due to a medical emergency, the pilot of the Indian airline was granted emergency landing permission by the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi airport.

The Nigerian Passenger, named Abdullah, 60, died before the plane landed in Karachi. The pilot of the flight sought permission to make an emergency landing at Karachi Airport, the Air Traffic Controller granted permission to the IndiGo pilot and an ambulance was kept on standby at the airport. However, the passenger’s health quickly deteriorated and he passed away mid-flight before they could do anything.

IndiGo, India’s largest domestic airline, was operating an Airbus A320 when the incident took place. The Airline flew back to Delhi with the dead passenger onboard.

IndiGo in a statement said, “We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.”