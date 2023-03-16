Thursday, March 16, 2023
HomeCrimeKashmir: Nine year old girl sexually harassed by her teacher Abdul Wahid
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kashmir: Nine year old girl sexually harassed by her teacher Abdul Wahid

OpIndia Staff
Image from Srinagar Police (Twitter)
Image Via Srinagar Police (Twitter)
7

The Srinagar police on Friday arrested a tuition teacher accused of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a 9-year-old female student in Srinagar. The man has been identified as Abdul Wahid Bhat S/o Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Khan colony Chanapora.

According to the police he has confessed to his crime. A case has been registered at Srinagar’s Chanapora Police Station. The offender is held under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Last month, police arrested a government teacher Mohammad Taj Nayazi, of Middle School Dhargaloon, in Balakote area of the Mendhar subdistrict of Poonch, J&K, after allegations of sexual misconduct with two female students at the school.

A private school principal in the Pulwama area of south Kashmir was arrested in September of last year for raping two of his female students who were sisters. Both were minor and from the Kakapora vicinity in the Pulwama district.

A court in Shopian, Kashmir, convicted a teacher named Mohammad Maqbool Ganie, a resident of D. K. Pora Shopian, to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs in October 2022 for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district of south Kashmir seven years earlier.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,661FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com