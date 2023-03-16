The Srinagar police on Friday arrested a tuition teacher accused of sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a 9-year-old female student in Srinagar. The man has been identified as Abdul Wahid Bhat S/o Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Khan colony Chanapora.

FIR No 14 of 2023 u/s 354 IPC & 12 POCSO act registered in Chanpura PS.

According to the police he has confessed to his crime. A case has been registered at Srinagar’s Chanapora Police Station. The offender is held under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Last month, police arrested a government teacher Mohammad Taj Nayazi, of Middle School Dhargaloon, in Balakote area of the Mendhar subdistrict of Poonch, J&K, after allegations of sexual misconduct with two female students at the school.

A private school principal in the Pulwama area of south Kashmir was arrested in September of last year for raping two of his female students who were sisters. Both were minor and from the Kakapora vicinity in the Pulwama district.

A court in Shopian, Kashmir, convicted a teacher named Mohammad Maqbool Ganie, a resident of D. K. Pora Shopian, to 20 years in prison and a fine of Rs. 10 lakhs in October 2022 for sexually assaulting a minor girl in the district of south Kashmir seven years earlier.