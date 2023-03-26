Washington-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington, DC. Jha wascovering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon. The visuals of the assault have gone viral on social media.

Note: Abusive language, viewer discretion advised.

#WATCH | Khalistanis physically and verbally assaulted journalist Lalit K Jha outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC



(Video Source – Lalit K Jha)



(Note – Abusive language used) pic.twitter.com/MchTca4Kl6 — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

Jha is a journalist associated with news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

Visuals shared online show a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using them to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building. They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises. The United States strongly condemned the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco by a group of separatist Sikhs, terming it absolutely unacceptable.

Jha thanked the US Secret Service for protecting him and helping him do his job. In a tweet, he said how he was hit on his ear with two sticks by Khalistani supporters.

Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault👇. pic.twitter.com/IVcCeP5BPG — Lalit K Jha ललित के झा (@lalitkjha) March 25, 2023

“Thank you @SecretService 4 my protection 2day 4 helping do my job, otherwise I would have been writing this from hospital. The gentleman below hit my left ear with these 2 sticks & earlier I had to call 9/11 & rushed 2 police van 4 safety fearing physical assault,” Jha tweeted.

“At one point I felt so threatened that I called 911. I then spotted Secret Service officers and narrated the incident to them,” Jha told news agency ANI, adding the protesters took charge of the situation. However, the journalist decided to take no action against those who heckled him.

“The pro-Khalistan protestors in support of Amrit Pal waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalize the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu,” Jha told ANI.

The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. They came in from different parts of the DC-Maryland- Virginia (DMV) area. Anti India speeches were made in English and Punjabi targeting Punjab Police over alleged human rights violation.

Multiple events of protests by supporters of Khalistan have been staged outside the Indian embassy in US and UK where Khalistanis have resorted to violence.

“The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them,” US State Department spokesperson told news agency ANI.