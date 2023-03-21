On Sunday (March 19) evening, pro-Khalistani elements barged into the Indian High Commission in London and removed the tricolour from the premises. Following the lapse in security from the local metropolitan police in London, India demanded strict action, and in response, they got a Bollywood dance from the police in front of the High Commission building.

A couple of days after the attack on the Indian High Commission, when the Khalistanis were given a free run in London to attack India and its flag, Metropolitan Police finally appeared outside the building. However, instead of providing any security, the police turned up to do a little dancing.

Outside Indian High Commission in London…British Met Police shake a leg with Indian Diaspora @IndiainUK pic.twitter.com/VSunsPZYMq — Shalinder Wangu (@Wangu_News18) March 21, 2023

If the metropolitan police hadn’t done enough damage to its image and exhibited its non-serious attitude to work by remaining absent during the attack on Indian High Commission, they compounded it by pretending that a silly dance 2 days later makes up for everything.

Attack on Indian High Commission in London

In the video that came to light, a mob of Khalistanis could be seen staging a protest outside the Indian High Commission. Amidst chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, a man sporting an orange turban was seen scaling the walls of the building and pulling down the Indian flag.

He then waved the Khalistani flag jubilantly while Indian officials at the building seized the tricolour from the man. Some of the Khalistanis were also spotted holding a poster of ‘fugitive’ Amritpal Singh.

As per a report by CNN-News 18, the local police in London were alerted about the possibility of a Khalistani ambush at the Indian High Commission building but the authorities did not send a police team.

The pro-Khalistani elements, responsible for removing the Indian tricolour, are said to be students studying in local colleges.