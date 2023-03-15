Wednesday, March 15, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJharkhand: Arbaaz Alam, Sahil Ansari among 4 arrested for killing a tribal girl trapped...
News Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Arbaaz Alam, Sahil Ansari among 4 arrested for killing a tribal girl trapped in a relationship for human trafficking

The case pertains to a human trafficker named Arbaaz Alam, who first trapped a woman from a tribal community in his love and then called her to his house to sell her for Rs 50,000. The girl protested when she came to know about his intentions, following which she was killed by Arbaaz and his accomplices and her body set on fire.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand love jihad
Representative Image (Source: Times of India)
14

Amidst the growing menace of Love Jihad across the country, the police unravelled yet another case when they arrested one Arbaaz Alam and his 3 associates, accused in a missing persons case filed in January 2022 in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. Fourteen months after the incident, it has come to light that the missing girl was killed by the accused after she resisted their human trafficking intentions.

As per a report published by Panchjanya, the case pertains to a human trafficker named Arbaaz Alam, who first trapped a woman from a tribal community in his love and then called her to his house to sell her for Rs 50,000. The girl protested when she came to know about his intentions, following which she was killed by Arbaaz and his accomplices and her body set on fire.

Arbaaz and his accomplice then fled from the place. However, 14 months after the incident, Arbaaz and all his associates have been arrested and sent to judicial custody. 

The victim, Sushila Hansda, a 26-year-old resident of Sanjodi village under the Barhet police station area, informed her friend Pramila of her departure to Dumka on January 11, 2022, and did not return home thereafter. It has now come to light that Sushila was mercilessly killed on January 12, 2022, by Arbaaz Alam and his associates in the forest of Payaddih village, situated in the Shikaripada police station area. 

Arbaaz, a resident of the Palojori police station area in the Deoghar district, was suspected by the victim’s brother, Johnson Hansda. Acting on his statement, the police registered an FIR against Arbaaz Alam and initiated an investigation into the case. The hard work of the police paid off, and all the accused have been apprehended. The Jharkhand police have claimed that Arbaaz, who was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sushila, along with his wife Rehina Biwi alias Mislata Tudu, Priyanka Murmu, and Sahil Ansari, was involved in the murder.

Arbaaz Alam and his wife, Mislata Tudu, also known as Rehina Beevi, were apprehended by the police in Kerala, along with two young girls found in their possession. According to reports, Arbaaz had allegedly sold the girls in Kerala. It has also come to light that Arbaaz has victimized several girls in the past. Mislata Tudu, who belongs to the tribal community, is also implicated in the matter.

BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi has expressed concern about the rise of “Love Jihadis” in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand, stating that it is becoming a safe haven for such activities. He has further noted that the Chief Minister of the state, Hemant Soren, is himself an MLA in this area and if he is unable to manage his home district, the situation in the rest of the state can be imagined.

Babulal has alleged that the roots of these conspiracies run deep and may even have links to international organizations. He has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action to address the situation in his area.

The tribal society’s existence is currently threatened due to significant demographic changes occurring throughout Santhal Pargana, including Dumka and Sahibganj. Girls from the tribal society are deliberately targeted and trapped in romantic relationships, resulting in either the confiscation of their land or their trafficking and sale outside of Jharkhand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Land-for-job case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti get bail in CBI case

ANI -
The alleged scam occurred when Yadav was Railway Minister between 2004 and 2009. Apart from the RJD leader, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager. 
News Reports

‘Hindu temples destroyed to build mosques will be reclaimed’, Karnataka BJP MLA says, had earlier opposed loudspeakers on mosques

OpIndia Staff -
KS Eshwarappa had recently questioned whether Allah will listen to prayers only if loudspeakers are used to call him has now said that mosques constructed after destroying Hindu temples will be demolished.

Interview of Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Bathinda jail, goes viral, Punjab Police refutes claims that it was shot inside prison

Even as probe finds no ‘caste discrimination’ angle in IIT Bombay student suicide case, media and activists are trying to whip up a frenzy:...

Kerala: Two BJP workers attacked with weapons, case registered

“Zero Tolerance”: Railway Minister tweets termination letter of a TTE who urinated on a woman passenger

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
624,509FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com