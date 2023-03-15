Amidst the growing menace of Love Jihad across the country, the police unravelled yet another case when they arrested one Arbaaz Alam and his 3 associates, accused in a missing persons case filed in January 2022 in the Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. Fourteen months after the incident, it has come to light that the missing girl was killed by the accused after she resisted their human trafficking intentions.

As per a report published by Panchjanya, the case pertains to a human trafficker named Arbaaz Alam, who first trapped a woman from a tribal community in his love and then called her to his house to sell her for Rs 50,000. The girl protested when she came to know about his intentions, following which she was killed by Arbaaz and his accomplices and her body set on fire.

Arbaaz and his accomplice then fled from the place. However, 14 months after the incident, Arbaaz and all his associates have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The victim, Sushila Hansda, a 26-year-old resident of Sanjodi village under the Barhet police station area, informed her friend Pramila of her departure to Dumka on January 11, 2022, and did not return home thereafter. It has now come to light that Sushila was mercilessly killed on January 12, 2022, by Arbaaz Alam and his associates in the forest of Payaddih village, situated in the Shikaripada police station area.

Arbaaz, a resident of the Palojori police station area in the Deoghar district, was suspected by the victim’s brother, Johnson Hansda. Acting on his statement, the police registered an FIR against Arbaaz Alam and initiated an investigation into the case. The hard work of the police paid off, and all the accused have been apprehended. The Jharkhand police have claimed that Arbaaz, who was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Sushila, along with his wife Rehina Biwi alias Mislata Tudu, Priyanka Murmu, and Sahil Ansari, was involved in the murder.

Arbaaz Alam and his wife, Mislata Tudu, also known as Rehina Beevi, were apprehended by the police in Kerala, along with two young girls found in their possession. According to reports, Arbaaz had allegedly sold the girls in Kerala. It has also come to light that Arbaaz has victimized several girls in the past. Mislata Tudu, who belongs to the tribal community, is also implicated in the matter.

BJP Legislature Party leader Babulal Marandi has expressed concern about the rise of “Love Jihadis” in the Santhal Pargana region of Jharkhand, stating that it is becoming a safe haven for such activities. He has further noted that the Chief Minister of the state, Hemant Soren, is himself an MLA in this area and if he is unable to manage his home district, the situation in the rest of the state can be imagined.

Babulal has alleged that the roots of these conspiracies run deep and may even have links to international organizations. He has urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take action to address the situation in his area.

मैं पहले से ही कह रहा हूं कि झारखंड का संथाल परगना क्षेत्र लव जिहादियों के लिए सबसे सेफ जोन बन रहा है। कल लव जिहाद के माध्यम से मानव तस्करी करने वाले 4 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया।



पिछले वर्ष मानव तस्कर अरबाज ने मुख्यमंत्री के विधानसभा क्षेत्र बरहेट की आदिवासी युवती सुशीला को… https://t.co/Txq3rCSeWB — Babulal Marandi (@yourBabulal) March 13, 2023

The tribal society’s existence is currently threatened due to significant demographic changes occurring throughout Santhal Pargana, including Dumka and Sahibganj. Girls from the tribal society are deliberately targeted and trapped in romantic relationships, resulting in either the confiscation of their land or their trafficking and sale outside of Jharkhand.