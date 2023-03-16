Thursday, March 16, 2023
Woman kills her mother, chops up her corpse and hides body parts for months, arrested by Mumbai Police

Police found a sickle and an electric marble cutter inside the home, and they suspect that these tools may have been used to amputate Veena's limbs.

OpIndia Staff
Deceased victim Veena Jain (L), accused Rimple Jain (R) (Image via Indian Express)
On Wednesday, March 15, Mumbai Police arrested a 23-year-old woman named Rimple Prakash Jain residing in the Ibrahim Kasam building in the Lalbaug area. Rimple allegedly killed her 55-year-old mother, amputated her limbs, and hid the body parts for months.

The  Kalachowkie police on Wednesday found the decomposing body of the deceased in a plastic gunny bag in a cupboard and her severed limbs in a water tank in the bathroom. A case has been registered under section 302 of the IPC and the Arms Act. On Thursday, the accused who was presented before the Mazagaon metropolitan magistrate’s court has been sent to police custody till March 20.

Veena Prakash Jain, the victim, was last seen alive on December 26 by a neighbour, according to the police. Veena used to reside with her daughter and alleged murderer, Rimple Jain. The accused used air fresheners and perfumes to cover the foul smell coming from the rotting corpse. Rimple, a Class 12 dropout, lost her father around 20 years ago.

The incident came to light when on Tuesday evening, one of Veena’s nieces went to the Lalbaug house to give her money for monthly expenses. When Rimple did not open the door, the niece inquired about them from the neighbours where she came to know that Veena has not been seen for over two months.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Pravin Munde added, “The niece informed her mother and an aunt, who went to the Lalbaug house. As they kept on knocking on the door, Rimple opened the door after some time but closed it soon after.” Following this, the suspicious relatives barged into the house where they found a strong rotting smell. They took Rimple to the police station where a missing person complaint was registered based on Veena’s brother’s complaint.

When the police visited the house, they found the victim’s torso and head wrapped in a saree and stuffed inside a polythene bag, and her limbs were found in a steel drum in the bathroom.

Moreover, the police team discovered a sickle and an electric marble cutter inside the home, and they suspect that these tools may have been used to amputate Veena’s limbs. Rimple was interrogated after the remains of the deceased victim were sent for postmortem at KEM hospital. She allegedly told the police that Veena had fallen off the first floor on December 27 last year.

Reportedly, a police officer has said that Rimple has confessed her crime however, she has not made any revelation regarding the motive behind murdering her own mother.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

