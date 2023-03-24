After his conviction and sentencing in a 2019 defamation case by a Gujarat court, India’s parliament disqualified Congress senior leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha on Friday. Following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, the Indian opposition needed a PM candidate to counter the incumbent Narendra Modi. OpIndia managed to get their secret cameras inside that meeting and recorded the conversation that took place.

What follows below is the transcript of that conversation.

Mallikarjun Kharge– We have gathered here today because Rahul Gandhi ji is no longer with us

Sonia Gandhi– Areyyyyyy

Kharge– Oh Sorry Madam, I meant, he is no longer an MP and we need to find an alternative PM candidate for the united opposition

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate

KCR– I was the only one who was preparing for this day. I even changed my party’s name from TRS to BRS in preparation for this day, so I think the answer is obvious.

Uddhav Thackeray– Yes, the answer is obvious, I sacrificed my party and party symbol to show that I can be the next Manmohan Singh, surely I get the chance?

Akhilesh Yadav– Papa ka sapna that ki wo ek din PM banein, ab papa nahi rahe to kam se kam unke bete ko PM bana ke unki aatma ko shaanti dein?

Sharad Pawar– Beta Akhilesh tumhare papa ka sapna THA, mera sapna to abhi bhi HAI, aur tumhare papa se pehle ka sapna hai

Stalin– Pawar Sir, please no Hindi

Sharad Pawar– Abey Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, PM is PM in every language, don’t pretend like you don’t understand

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate

Tejashwi Yadav– Jab se papa bimaar hain, public sympathy hamare saath hai to hum….

Sharad Pawar– Arey tumhare aur Akhilesh ke papa, where is Supriya, wo batayegi apne papa ke baare me

Stalin– Please, no Hindi

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate.

Mamata Banerjee– Nobody here mentioned my name, everyone here is a communist!

Sitaram Yechury– Thats right Mamata, one place we still have the majority!

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate.

Pinarayi Vijayan– Anyone can be PM as long as they have a liberal policy towards gold smuggling.

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate.

Sonia Gandhi- So everyone wants to be a PM candidate, guess this meeting was useless. Anyway, we will revisit this after a few months. Ok, bye for now

Kharge– Bye Ma’am

KCR– Bye Ma’am

Uddhav– Bye Ma’am

Akhilesh– Bye Ma’am

Tejashvi– Bye Ma’am

Sharad Pawar– Bye Ma’am

Mamata Banerjee– Bye Ma’am

Sitaram Yechury– Bye Ma’am

Arvind Kejriwal– PM candidate should be a well educated engineering graduate

Stalin- Ma’am please speak in English, I don’t understand Hindi

Sonia Gandhi– NEITHER DO IIIIIIII